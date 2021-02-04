GREEN RIVER — Government leaders looking into the possibility of consolidating certain Sweetwater County services and efforts in light of reduced revenue met for the second time on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
The group, now dubbed the Sweetwater County Intergovernmental Joint Leadership Group, met in person at the new Sweetwater County Commission chambers as well as virtually. It consists of the county commission as well as officials from two cities – Rock Springs and Green River, and four towns – Bairoil, Granger, Superior, and Wamsutter.
At a prior meeting, the group decided to concentrate initial efforts on the topics of an ambulance service, a special purpose tax, a review of existing joint powers boards, and a centralized inventory. Wednesday night’s session included appointments to committees to address priorities.
Guidelines were presented for committee action. After selecting a committee lead, each group was directed to consider the following: alternate services possible including details on deliveries and costs; financial impacts of services; what services are needed; information on potential costs savings and what that would look like; which entities should bear the cost; and a plan for changing the service model if it’s determined that there needs to be a change. At the suggestion of Commissioner Mary Thoman, committees will also be encouraged to come up with an “ideal” for each topic as well as short- and long-term goals.
Other topics discussed include solid waste/recycling, animal control, water/sewer, fire, police, recreation, and a review of duplication of county services. Rock Springs City Councilman Larry Hickerson suggested adding the county libraries and museums to the list of possibilities for consolidation. Commissioner Roy Lloyd noted that the library system is already consolidated, but he will still look into library service and report back at the next meeting.
The intergovernmental group will next meet at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, in the Sweetwater County Commission meeting room. Committees will provide updates at that time with ambulance service being the top priority.
The Feb. 3 meeting is available to watch at the Sweetwater County Government YouTube page.