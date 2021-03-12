SWEETWATER COUNTY LIBRARY SYSTEM
Regular Meeting of Board of Directors
Monday, March 15, 2021
6 p.m. - Zoom
Agenda
1. Call to Order
2. Approval of Agenda
3. Approval of Minutes -February
4. Financial Report and Approval of Expenditures
5. Correspondence
6. Announcements
7. Public Comment
8. Old Business
a. Budget Conversations
b. Other
9. New Business
a. None
b. Other
10. Contracts
11. County Commissioner’s Report
12. Director’s Report
15. Set Time and Location for Next Meeting:
Monday, April 19, 2021
6 pm - Location to be determined
16. Adjourn
Please email Jason if you are not able to attend this meeting so we can determine if we will have a quorum
Topic: Library Board Meeting
Time: Mar 15, 2021 06:00 PM Mountain Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87942723467?pwd=UmcyUVBHd3V3T3BLK2ZPMTRWTi93Zz09
Meeting ID: 879 4272 3467