SWEETWATER COUNTY LIBRARY SYSTEM

Regular Meeting of Board of Directors

Monday, March 15, 2021

6 p.m. - Zoom

Agenda

1. Call to Order

2. Approval of Agenda

3. Approval of Minutes -February

4. Financial Report and Approval of Expenditures

5. Correspondence

6. Announcements

7. Public Comment

8. Old Business

a. Budget Conversations

b. Other

9. New Business

a. None

b. Other

10. Contracts

11. County Commissioner’s Report

12. Director’s Report

15. Set Time and Location for Next Meeting:

Monday, April 19, 2021

6 pm - Location to be determined

16. Adjourn

Please email Jason if you are not able to attend this meeting so we can determine if we will have a quorum

Topic: Library Board Meeting

Time: Mar 15, 2021 06:00 PM Mountain Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87942723467?pwd=UmcyUVBHd3V3T3BLK2ZPMTRWTi93Zz09

Meeting ID: 879 4272 3467

comments powered by Disqus