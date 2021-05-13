ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County Public Health is now scheduling appointments for the Pfizer vaccine for people ages 12 and older.
For May only, Public Health is offering walk-in appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine from 12 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments can also be scheduled online at www.wyoapptportal.org or by calling 307-922-5390.
On Thursday, May 13, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky announced that she had adopted the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendation that endorsed the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and its use in 12- through 15-year-old adolescents. Director Walensky said providers could begin offering the vaccination to that age group immediately.
The official CDC recommendation follows Monday’s FDA decision to authorize emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine in 12- through 15-year-olds. It opens vaccination to approximately 17 million adolescents in the U.S. and is another important step to getting out of the COVID-19 pandemic, and closer to normalcy, the CDC said.
Though most children with COVID-19 have mild or no symptoms, some can get severely ill and require hospitalization. There have also been rare, tragic cases of children dying from COVID-19 and its effects, including multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, the release said.
The CDC statement encourages parents with questions to talk to their child’s health care provider or family doctor to learn more about the vaccine.