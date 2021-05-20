GREEN RIVER — After being tabled when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, a proposal for a sixth penny tax ballot initiative is once more in the works.
County commissioners took the next step by unanimously approving a preliminary combined cap of $90 million for the initiative at their Tuesday, May 18 meeting. They also split that total up into percentages for each entity.
A committee including representatives from various county governments and entities began working towards a sixth cent tax proposal in the summer of 2019. When the COVID pandemic hit Sweetwater County, along with its negative effects on the local economy, commissioners voted to put the initiative on hold. That was on May 5, 2020.
Early in 2021, the sixth cent tax committee began meeting again.
The first time around, the commission had set a cap of $80 million on the initiative. On Jan. 21, 2020, the commission voted 3-2 to cap a sixth cent tax ballot initiative at $80 million. Commissioner Jeffrey Smith voted against the amount, along with Commission Chairman Randy “Doc” Wendling, who said he would have liked to see a little more.
Before voting on the new, higher cap at the May 18, 2021 meeting, commissioners heard from County Treasurer Robb Slaughter about current sales tax revenue and projections for the days ahead.
Slaughter said the Wyoming Department of Revenue helped him figure out what Sweetwater County would have collected over past five months if a sixth penny tax had been in place. It came out to around $1 million a month over the past five months. At the current rate, the potential income would be around $90 million after a little over seven years. Slaughter predicted a slight uptick in sales tax revenues, so the actual amount of time could be shorter.
Of the $90 million cap set by the commission, the preliminary allocation percentages and amounts approved include:
-- Rock Springs: 46%; $41.4 million
-- Green River: 26.5%, $23.85 million
-- Sweetwater County, 20%, $18 million
-- Superior: 2%, $1.8 million
-- Bairoil - 1.5%, $1.35 million
-- Wamsutter, 2.5%, $2.25 million
-- Granger, 1.5%, $1.35 million
The current plan is to have the sixth penny tax initiative on the ballot in the Nov. 2022 election. If passed, the tax would become effective the first of April the following year, 2023. The first month would be a partial collection with the first full month of collection in May of 2023, Slaughter told the commission.
Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld pointed out that if the involved entities end up with a project that costs less than the amount allotted to them, they should not try to make up additional projects just to keep the money for themselves. If any entity has extra above the required costs, the hope is that they would be willing to potentially give it to a project necessary for a different entity.
Also, Slaughter told commissioners that it is critical to let constituents know where sixth penny money has been spent in the past. He said that has helped the success of specific tax initiatives in the past.