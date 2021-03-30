SWEETWATER COUNTY — A $4.8 million resurfacing project on U.S. Highway 191 between Rock Springs and Farson was one of the contracts awarded by the Wyoming Transportation Commission in March.
Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell, was the low bidder on the Sweetwater County project. Crews will mill and level the road and then put an overlay and chip seal on it. The Wyoming Department of Transportation is doing the work to improve the surface and extend the life of the pavement. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2021.
The commission awarded a total of $19.3 million in contracts in March for road projects throughout Wyoming.
Kilgore Co. of Rock Springs was awarded a $2.4 million contract for patch work at various locations in Lincoln, Sublette and Uinta counties. Crews will mill out sections of road that are in need of repair and repave those sections. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2021.
Other contracts awarded by the commission include:
— A $7.1 million contract to Simon Contractors of Cheyenne for work on 7.5 miles of I-90 in the eastbound and westbound lanes. Crews will perform a mill and overlay to the surface and make repairs to the bridges as part of a pavement preservation project. The contract completion date for the work is July 31, 2022.
— A $1.9 million contract to Reiman Corp. of Cheyenne for rehabilitation work on several bridges in Big Horn, Fremont and Washakie counties. The contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2021.
— $889,684 to S & L Industrial of Cowley for a sign contract at various locations in Laramie and Platte counties by Nov. 30, 2021.
— $748,900 to S & L Industries for a flexible delineator contract at various locations in Big Horn, Fremont, Park and Washakie counties by Nov. 30, 2021.
— $724,183.50 to S & L Industries for a sign contract at various locations in Campbell, Crook, Johnson, Sheridan and Weston counties by Oct. 31, 2021.
— $616,560 to Highline Fencing of Powell for a fence contract at various locations in Big Horn County by Nov. 30, 2021.