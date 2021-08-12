ROCK SPRINGS – As Sweetwater County School District No. 1 begins the 2021-22 school year with a four-day schedule for students and no mask requirement, the administration outlined the steps it is taking as leaves personal decisions to families and employees.
“As you know, Sweetwater School District No. 1 does not have a mask mandate in place and is leaving it optional to wear a mask. This is for both staff and students of Sweetwater No. 1,” Superintendent Kelly McGovern and Director of Human Resources Nicole Bolton said in a letter to the community.
“As we embark into the 2021-22 school year, we will still take precautions and remain knowledgeable about COVID-19 and any variant that is currently circulating. We will continue to promote and model good hand washing and we will continue to promote staying home if you are sick.”
Symptoms include:
— Fever or chills (Families are asked to take temperatures at home before coming to school as temperature kiosks will not be in use)
— Cough
— Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
— Fatigue
— Muscle or body aches
— Headache
— New loss of taste or smell
— Sore throat
— Congestion or runny nose
— Nausea or vomiting
— Diarrhea
SAFETY MEASURES
The district said it has taken safety measures to keep schools as safe as possible through the use of grant funds.
District employees were given the option to be vaccinated.
“All eligible students, families and staff members are strongly encouraged to become vaccinated. Sweetwater 1 in collaboration with (Sweetwater County) Public Health will be offering future clinics for all vaccines, including COVID to be administered. Vaccinations are free,” a press release said.
The district added a full time day person for disinfecting the restroom and high contact areas during the day along with thorough cleaning of our facilities.
It improved air quality by following American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) guidelines.
Ionizers were installed in all schools and building air handler units (AHUs). Ionizers positively charge particles in the air. These particles surround the protein spikes on the COVID-19 virus rendering them ineffective. This process increases the size of the virus so it can be picked up by the higher efficiency filters, which makes it effective in removing dust, pollen, bacteria, germs and viruses.
In schools where the rooms are tempered with convection units, the district installed portable ionizers.
All nurse rooms have been equipped with negative air machines to make sure potentially tainted air is vented outside a controlled area. UVC lights were installed to disinfect the air by killing bacteria, germs, and viruses by altering the DNA.
Air filters (MERV 13 filters) were installed in all air handling units throughout the district.
Every school is outfitted with electrostatic sprayers and foggers to use as necessary.
WHAT TO DO IF INFECTED OR EXPOSED?
While COVID-19 transmissions remain active, the district is offering updated guidance on steps that are to be taken if an individual is positive or exposed to a positive.
If you are positive:
Isolate yourself at home from others. Stay home, unless you need to seek medical attention. Do not go to work, school, or attend social gatherings or groups. Wait to be contacted by Public Health representatives with specific instructions.
If you are exposed and are vaccinated:
Those who have been fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine. Fully vaccinated is defined as being at least two weeks from the last dose of a two-dose vaccine or 14 days since a one-dose vaccine. It is recommended that people wear a mask after exposure, and if after three to five days after exposure they get tested and are negative, they do not need to wear a mask.
If you are exposed and not vaccinated:
Quarantine for 14 days after your last exposure. Quarantine means staying at home and not having contact with others, except if one needs medical care. Do not go to school or work, avoid public spaces, public activity, and group gatherings.
If you are exposed and tested positive in the last 90 days:
You do not need to quarantine after an exposure.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published two options for reducing the quarantine period.
— Ending quarantine after 10 days if people have monitored themselves daily and have not had any symptoms. In this instance, individuals meeting these criteria could resume their usual activities beginning on day 11 after exposure.
— Ending quarantine after 7 days if they have monitored themselves daily, not had any symptoms and received had a negative PCR test collected on day five or later. In no circumstances can quarantine be discontinued before seven full days of quarantine have passed since exposure. In this instance, individuals meeting these criteria could resume their usual activities beginning on day eight after exposure.
CONTRACT TRACING
Contact tracing will be conducted through the Wyoming Department of Health. District nurses will support employees, students, and their families as much as possible, according to the release.
“We hope this information has been helpful for you to determine if utilizing masks or other face coverings are the best personal decision for families and employees. Parents of students with medical needs should contact the school nurse with any questions,” the letter said.
“As we look forward to the upcoming school year, we want our students, parents, and staff to know that safety and wellness will remain our top priority. We will continue our efforts to monitor the community and school transmission of COVID-related illnesses throughout the school year, and work to ensure that all district stakeholders are safe while promoting protocols that aim to limit potential exposure.”
The school district noted all information, procedures, and expectations are subject to change with further information it receives, and district families and employees will be notified of any changes immediately.