ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Nutrition Services will offer free meals during spring break for children 18 and younger. Enrollment in Sweetwater No. 1 is not required. Breakfast and lunch will be served during spring break each weekday school is not in session.
Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday: Two meals will be provided each day -- one breakfast and one lunch
Thursday: Four meals will be provided – two breakfasts and two lunches -- which includes meals for both Thursday and Friday
Friday: Four meals are provided – two breakfasts and two lunches -- which includes meals for both Saturday and Sunday
From March 15 to 19, parents may park in the parking lot located on the east side of Rock Springs High School on the corner of Cottonwood and James drives and then pick up meals from the three-stall garage door area. Sweetwater County School District No. 1 still has a mask mandate in place, so people are asked to wear a mask as they walk up to get the meals at the tables set up by Nutrition Services staff.
For more information or any questions, contact Angela Erramouspe at 307-352-3400 extension 1249 or Evonna Marchetti at 307-352-3400 extension 4583.
Sweetwater No. 1 is not responsible for food once it leaves the premises, so staff said be sure to refrigerate or freeze any items that need to be.