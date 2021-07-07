ROCK SPRINGS -- Sweetwater County School District No. 1 is accepting registration for any incoming kindergartener in which the child’s fifth birthday falls on or before Aug. 1. Families can access the registration page at www.sweetwater1.org/student_registration.
A parent or guardian may register a child to attend. At any time, the district may assess a child for sufficient maturity to enter or remain in kindergarten by administering a kindergarten readiness assessment pursuant to district policy, according to a press release. Children the district determines are not sufficiently mature may be withdrawn from kindergarten by the district or referred to other programs.
A parent or guardian must request district approval for an eligible child to attend kindergarten in the year in which the child’s fifth birthday falls on or before Sept. 15. The district will approve such a request if it determines that the student is sufficiently mature to enter kindergarten. The determination of sufficient maturity will be based on the child’s kindergarten readiness assessment score calculated after the child completes the district’s kindergarten readiness assessment.
If a child’s fifth birthday falls on or before Sept. 15, call the Human Resource Office at the Central Administration Building at 352-3400 extension 1244 or extension 1242 to put the child’s name on the assessment list.
If you know what school children will attend, the district said please mail or bring copies of their birth certificate, immunization records and two proofs of physical address – like a utility bill, rent, or lease -- to the area school they will be attending. Office staff will be back in the buildings at the elementary schools beginning July 28. People may call the Human Resource Office for further assistance.
If you do not know what school children will be attending, visit www.sweetwater1.org/k4_boundary, click “School Locator” and enter the home address at the top.