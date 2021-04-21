GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County Commission approved two conditional use permits Tuesday for impound storage and salvage yards, including one for the county sheriff.
Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle received approval at the April 20 meeting for a two-year conditional use permit to store impounded vehicles at the Justice Center. The permit was approved unanimously, and no public comments were received during the public hearing.
The Sheriff’s Department is responsible for vehicles abandoned inside county limits. Previously, the abandoned vehicles were stored at a privately-run impound yard east of Rock Springs. With the conditional use permit, the Sheriff’s Office will be able to have local companies tow abandoned vehicles to the Justice Center. The Sheriff’s Office can then conduct sales of the vehicles once statutory requirements are met.
The impound yard plans to utilize an existing parking lot within the Justice Center Complex. This lot is currently secured on 3 sides by a chain link fence. The county plans to add additional fencing as well as double 8-foot locking gates.
Three strands of barbed wire will be placed along the top of the perimeter fence, and PVC slats will be installed before abandon vehicles are stored in the lot. The slats will be placed in every other opening of the chain link fence in order to have a 50% screening affect. The lot will also be regraded and roto-milled tailings will be added to the parking surface so that the tracking of dirt onto adjoining parking lots will be kept to a minimum, according to the permit request.
The conditional use is limited to the storage and impound of vehicles, and no stacking of vehicles is allowed. The Public and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the permit.
The other two-year conditional use permit for a towing, impound storage and salvage yard was awarded to Jerry Tripp, owner of Jerry's Towing. The impound yard is located northwest of Granger on a 10-acre parcel of land fairly close to the Lincoln County line.
Before awarding the permit, commissioners approved a request to have Tripp's impound yard changed from an agriculture zone to a light industrial zone so that he could apply for the conditional use permit. The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of both requests.
OTHER BUSINESS
— The commission approved the 2021 Wildland Fire Management Annual Operating Plan.
Grant agreements approved:
— fiscal year 20 State Fire Assistance grant agreement: The county was awarded a $5,000 SFA grant. The funding requires no match and is designed to provide assistance for fire management activities. The Sweetwater County Fire Department will use the grant to purchase firefighting foam.
— FY21 Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ)Grant agreement: the grant is from the Wyoming Department of Transportation for $349,916 and requires a 20 percent county match of $87,470. The county's Public Works Department will use the funding to apply magnesium chloride dust suppressant to various county roads.