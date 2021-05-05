SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office firearms training staff has released its 2021 civilian firearms training course schedule.
“We are now offering basic classes and a women's-only class. Each session comprises a combination of classroom instruction and shooting exercises. The training emphasizes firearms familiarization and safety, and training topics include grip, stance, sight picture, trigger control, holster considerations, home firearms storage and more,” a press release said.
There is a $30 registration fee for each class. All classes satisfy the state’s training requirement for a
concealed carry permit. In addition to a personal firearm in good condition, participants are required to
supply a suitable belt or paddle holster for their firearm, proper eye and ear protection and a minimum of 100 rounds of ammunition. Participants are also reminded to dress appropriately for the weather.
Scheduled classes include:
-- Saturday, May 15: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
-- Saturday, June 5: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (women-only class)
-- Saturday, June 26: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
-- Saturday, July 17: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
-- Saturday, Aug. 14: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
-- Saturday, Aug. 28: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
-- Saturday, Sept. 11: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To register for class or if you have questions, call 307- 922-4901.