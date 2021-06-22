SWEETWATER COUNTY-- The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit is offering recreational boating safety training classes.
Two basic courses are scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, and 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 8. There is also an advanced class scheduled for 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 8.
All classes will be hosted in the Sheriff's Office training room at the Sweetwater County Justice Complex located at 50140B U.S. Highway 191 S. in Rock Springs.
Training topics will include common terminology, trailering, marlinspike seamanship, docking and mooring, navigation, vessel handling, weather conditions, communications, safety and emergency equipment and procedures, and state law. A federally certified marine law enforcement training instructor will lead the classes.
These classes are free and open to the public, ages 8 and up. Space is limited, so please register in advance.
To register, or for more information, contact Sgt. Steve Powell a 307-922-5337 or powells@sweet.wy.us.