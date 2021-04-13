SWEETWATER COUNTY — Administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been suspended in Sweetwater County for now.
Effective immediately, the Wyoming Department of Health has asked Wyoming providers to temporarily cease administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine pending additional recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Drug Administration, and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
The pause in using the single dose vaccine was recommended following reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots following vaccination.
As of April 12, Sweetwater County had administered 540 Johnson & Johnson vaccines, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Those who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their healthcare provider, according to Public Health.
Sweetwater County Public Health had previously scheduled Johnson & Johnson clinics on April 14, April 15, and April 16. Due to the recommendation, those clinics will be changed to Pfizer vaccine.
More than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen ) vaccine have been administered in the U.S. as of April 12, according to a joint CDC and FDA statement. The two agencies are reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine. The WDH website shows 9,513 given in Wyoming as of April 12.
The CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Wednesday, April 14 to further review these cases and assess their potential significance. The FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases. Until that process is complete, the agencies are recommending a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.