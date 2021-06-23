ROCK SPRINGS -- The Sweetwater Events Complex will host the 60th Escapade-Escapees RV Club Rally on July 18-23. Participants will be traveling to Rock Springs from across the country for a week of RV education, entertainment, and exploring of Sweetwater County.
About 800 RVs of all brands, shapes and sizes will be pulling into the complex for their weeklong on-site stay, according to a press release. During the week attendees will participate in classes to learn about RV maintenance, insurance, and other tips to be successful during life on the road. Between classes, guests can attend concerts and nightly entertainment held on the grounds. There is even a kid-tailored itinerary for families who attend the rally.
Organizers said when attendees are not at the Sweetwater Events Complex, they will be out dining, recreating, and exploring all Sweetwater County has to offer. At a similar event in 2019, visitors brought $418,400 to local restaurants, bars, shopping, and gas stations in Rock Springs. This event is predicted to bring $3,000,000 into the local economy.
“We are excited to host the Escapees RV Club Rally. After a year of no large RV events, we are looking forward to having visitors come to enjoy all Sweetwater County has to offer,” said Larry Lloyd, Sweetwater Events Complex executive director.
After the event, the Events Complex is offering visitors a “stay and play” package where rally attendees can camp on-site for an additional two weeks to continue exploring Sweetwater County and attend the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo and Wyoming’s Big Show.
Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism is offering a new Flaming Gorge guided tour which will be promoted to rally attendees. The tour will show visitors the beauty of Flaming Gorge led by a local guide.