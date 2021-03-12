SWEETWATER COUNTY — County residents now have the option to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments online.
People can schedule an appointment with Sweetwater County Public Health at their convenience, 24/7. The link is: https://www.wyoapptportal.org/.
Appointments are also still available by calling Public Health at 307-922-5390.
Those who have any difficulties with the online system can call Public Health for assistance. For those with health insurance, it will help to have insurance cards available when scheduling.
All appointments previously scheduled will remain the same.