GREEN RIVER — Under a revised policy in Sweetwater County School District No. 2, students will now be allowed to register for kindergarten at a younger age contingent on a readiness assessment.
The district's board of trustees approved the new policy on third reading at the Tuesday, Dec. 8 meeting.
Under the approved change, a student may register for kindergarten in the year in which the student’s fifth birthday falls on or before Aug. 1. The previous policy has a date of Sept. 15.
The new policy includes a kindergarten readiness assessment developed and utilized by the district to determine whether students are developmentally ready, both academically and socially, to be admitted to kindergarten or first grade.
Upon parental request, a student is now able to register for kindergarten in the year in which his fifth birthday falls on or before Sept. 15 if, based upon the kindergarten readiness assessment, the district determines that the student is mature enough to attend.
The new policy also includes rules for entering first grade. A student could register for first grade in the year in which the student’s sixth birthday falls on or before Aug. 1.
A student would be able register for first grade in the year in which a sixth birthday falls on or before Sept. 15 if the child started kindergarten pursuant to an approved request based upon a district determination that the student was developmentally ready both academically and socially to attend kindergarten the prior year.