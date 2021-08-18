...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...Much of western and central Wyoming, except the eastern
half of Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...Through 1 PM MDT Wednesday, August 18.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from western US wildfires will continue to move
into Wyoming the rest of today, tonight, and Wednesday. The smoke
may limit visibility at times and create poor air quality,
especially in the basins and valleys.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
ROCK SPRINGS — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve and create increasing health issues, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has taken steps to offer the community a number of services to help them stay healthy.
“As we’ve seen for well over a year now, the pandemic situation changes daily,” MHSC Incident Commander Kim White, the hospital’s director of Emergency Services said in a press release. “Providing the highest level of care for our community remains our No. 1 goal. Accidents, illnesses and medical needs do not take a vacation. Please take extra precautions.”
— COVID-19 Vaccines: A Drive-thru COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is available from 3-6 p.m. every Wednesday until further notice. The drive-thru is fat MHSC’s main entrance, under the awning at 1200 College Drive. The vaccines are free. No appointment necessary.
— COVID-19 Swabbing: The Drive-thru Swabbing Station remains open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday at MHSC’s main entrance. Free COVID-19 vaccines also are available during swabbing station hours.
— Sweetwater Walk-In Clinic: The clinic at 3000 College Drive is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. No appointment is necessary.
— Primary Care: All of the Specialty Clinics – 1200 College Drive and at 3000 College Drive – remain open during their regular hours. Call the Family Medicine Clinic at 307-212-7708. Call the Pediatric Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial at 307-212-7717. In addition, many of the clinics offer tele-health services.