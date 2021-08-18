ROCK SPRINGS — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve and create increasing health issues, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has taken steps to offer the community a number of services to help them stay healthy.

“As we’ve seen for well over a year now, the pandemic situation changes daily,” MHSC Incident Commander Kim White, the hospital’s director of Emergency Services said in a press release. “Providing the highest level of care for our community remains our No. 1 goal. Accidents, illnesses and medical needs do not take a vacation. Please take extra precautions.”

COVID-19 Vaccines: A Drive-thru COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is available from 3-6 p.m. every Wednesday until further notice. The drive-thru is fat MHSC’s main entrance, under the awning at 1200 College Drive. The vaccines are free. No appointment necessary.

COVID-19 Swabbing: The Drive-thru Swabbing Station remains open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday at MHSC’s main entrance. Free COVID-19 vaccines also are available during swabbing station hours.

Sweetwater Walk-In Clinic: The clinic at 3000 College Drive is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. No appointment is necessary.

Primary Care: All of the Specialty Clinics – 1200 College Drive and at 3000 College Drive – remain open during their regular hours. Call the Family Medicine Clinic at 307-212-7708. Call the Pediatric Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial at 307-212-7717. In addition, many of the clinics offer tele-health services.

For more on this and all Sweetwater Memorial has to offer, go to www.sweetwatermemorial.com.

