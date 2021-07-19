ROCK SPRINGS -- There will be two nights of Xtreme Music Bingo at Wyoming’s Big Show.
On Thursday, Aug. 5, fair patrons can ramp up for the Frankie Ballard concert by playing Xtreme Music Bingo- Country Edition in the Pepsi Tent from 6-7 p.m. Fair organizers invite the public to come back for more on Friday, Aug 6, for Xtreme Music Bingo – ‘80s Edition from 6-7 p.m. in advance of the Flashback Heart Attack concert.
Each night there will be prizes like carnival passes and Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce gift cards.