The marching band sets the tone, but first the drum majors set the beat.
“One, horns up, one, two, three four.”
Following a barely perceptible sound of wind as the group collectively inhales, their musical mission commences. Following the metronome motions of the drum majors, a heroic harmony fills the air. As the energy grows, the goal is to get the crowd caught up in the symphonic story of their secret agent.
Weeks before regular fall classes started, Rock Springs High School students invested time on the field and in the rehearsal room to learn the music and the moves of their fall show.
“Keep your eyes up on the drum majors,” RSHS director of bands Brian Redmond repeatedly told the young musicians.
Three seniors kept time while Redmond slowly walked the band through the phases of the opening song, sometimes pausing to comment on the components that add to the “spy atmosphere.” Improved memorization allowed them to play longer and longer stretches without interuption. Occasionally they would halt in the middle of a movement to address an issue, but more often they focused on getting into the groove, with Redmond listening intently and adding an occasional thumbs-up or appreciative nod.
REWARDING SUCCESS
As the second day of full practice wound down, Redmond set a high goal. He said it would be “absolutely unheard of” to have all the music of the first song on the field by the end of band camp.
“Let’s do it!” someone called out even before the teacher added extra incentive.
If the band got all the music down by the end of the week, the drum majors and Redmond would stand still as water was dumped on them.
The excitement expressed during practice continued into the following band meeting Redmond had with section leaders and squad leaders.
“Things are going very, very well,” he said before adding they need to be thinking about what to do when, inevitably, things aren’t going well. When tempers rise and frustrations boil over, he encouraged his student leaders to be as positive as they can without being disingenuous. They should be ready to bring problems to him if necessary, but also have a good attitude and look for opportunities to recognize their hardworking peers.
“You guys are doing a lot of work,” Redmond said. “Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
LEADING FROM THE FRONT
After the meeting, Redmond said he was glad to give his students a chance to step up and lead their peers. And as a result, his strong group of leaders were doing much to move things smoothly and quickly.
Ian Meats, Isabella Rodriguez and Yesi Vicencio are all seniors and first-time drum majors, which is a regular trend in the Rock Springs band. Once they were named to their leadership positions in the spring, they started their physical and mental preparations for the coming school year. They got to work with Jaycee Stevenson, a former RSHS drum major who went on to lead the University of Wyoming Western Thunder Marching Band for two years as a drum major.
The trio said many people who turn out for performances don’t recognize the work that goes into their shows. It isn’t easy to follow a synchronized athletic routine while wearing uniforms and holding up instruments of varying sizes and weights and hitting marks with precision and maintaining enough wind power to send their music cleanly and clearly to top of the stadium.
“We practice for hours on end,” Isabella said. “It’s an insane amount of coordination.”
The drum majors bear part of that load in public and in private.
When it comes to the spotlight, Isabella noted that they are the face of the band and their classmates are literally watching their every move. This is also an opportunity for them to positively influence their fellow Tigers, who can transfer their excitement to the rest of the crowd and the team.
The three said they have complimentary talents. They said Ian is good at keeping the tempo and beat, Isabella is well organized, and Yesi is loud. Later on, Yesi added that her sports experience gives her extra insight. As an athlete, she said she knows how players need good energy, and cheering loud and building momentum can make a difference in games.
The drum majors said they balance out very well and work well with their teacher.
Ian said, “If Redmond can’t do it, we’re here for him.”
Redmond agreed that the drum majors were an active part of the band leadership. He said when picking drum majors, it is good to find people with qualities you yourself don’t have. For example, he said he’s not very organized, calling himself a benevolent tornado.
In contrast, he said his drum majors are very organized. They came up with Spirit Days which had different themes throughout band camp. Tuesday was Tacky Tourist day, which is why Redmond and others were wearing plastic Hawaiian leis.
NOT YOUR TYPICAL SHOW
The leaders in the band were excited about this season’s spy show where they’re doing something different.
“We’ve not done a show like this since I’ve been here,” said Redmond, who is in his ninth year as band director.
Many halftime shows, such as the ‘80s show the marching band presented last year, include songs people in the stands already know. A espionage show that would follow that pattern would play recognizable James Bond themes or selections from “Mission: Impossible” and “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.”
Instead of that approach, the RSHS Marching Band is playing spy-themed songs that aren’t known by the general public. Redmond said he found songs by an independent composer and got permission to arrange them for a marching band. It means extra work, and in some cases students get involved with adapting the music.
“This is the time to make mistakes. Try it and see what happens,” he said during practice. “I know we’re working it out now.”
Redmond said sometimes his students have come back and said, “We think it should be like this,” and he’s happy to incorporate it into the performance.
“It gives them that ownership. This is our show,” he said.
His drum majors agreed. They said people may not know the song specifically, but they should recognize the spy motifs and musical features like brassy beats and trilling woodwinds.
Yesi called it “our own mashup” that no one has done before.
Isabella said, “It will be fun.”
READY FOR A LIVE AUDIENCE
“They’re a good group,” Redmond said of the band that has about 100 members.
He said the numbers are slightly down after the band had a rough year with the safety guidelines that followed in the wake of the coronavirus. He said the students, staff and administrators did whatever they could given their limitations, but it didn’t feel the same with “virtual” concertgoers.
As the new school year kicks off, Redmond said he is excited to be back to normal and play for an audience.
“We feed off the crowd’s energy,” he said. “The kids respond to that.”
“The cheers, the love we get, can’t go wrong there.”
Isabella said the best games are when the stadium and arena are packed full of Tiger fans.
Ian said when all of the band members play well together, they get everyone pumped up and hyped to win.
Yesi said the best fans keep a positive mindset, focus on the good, and don’t let setbacks distract them.
CELEBRATORY BAPTISM
Redmond repeatedly gave credit to the way his students were stepping up.
“So much comes from them,” he said. “They’re the ones doing all the work.”
The school year hadn’t officially started, but the director of bands said they had already gone above and beyond, and he expected this would be an especially memorable season.
He was proved right by the end of camp, when the band met its marching and musical goals.
To deliver the promised reward, the three drum majors and Redmond braced themselves and stood at attention in a row along the outdoor track. Giggling students lugged four water containers to the guardrail of the concrete bleachers.
The burden is lighter when shared by the whole band, but sometimes it all comes down on an individual.
One, two, three, four.
The Tigers sent all of the water showering down on Redmond, who briefly raised his arms in surprise as his students laughed and the drum majors inched away.
Earlier in the week, Redmond said, “I show the way, but they do all the work.”
His students proved this the stands at the end of band camp, they’re still perfecting the show to prove it at every performance, and if they continue in the direction they’ve started, they’ll be proving it at state at the end of the season.