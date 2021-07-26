ROCK SPRINGS – Tickets will soon be available for the Tracy Byrd’s acoustic concert at the Broadway Theater in downtown Rock Springs on Monday, Oct. 11. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale by July 30 and range from $25 to $45. Ticket purchases will only be available online, and patrons will have the opportunity to reserve their own seats, according to a press release. The ticket link is available on broadwayrs.com under “Events.”
For more information on the Broadway Theater visit BroadwayRS.com or call 307-352-1434, or follow at TracyByrdMusic.com.
ABOUT THE ARTIST
Byrd became known on the country music scene in 1993 when “Holdin’ Heaven,” his third single off his self-titled debut album, hit No. 1 on the Billboard country charts. The album also included the remake hit of Johnny Paycheck’s “Someone to Give my Love to,” cementing Byrd as a traditional country troubadour, according to a press release. The debut album went on to be certified gold, a reward signifying sales in excess of 500,000 copies.
Byrd’s second project, “No Ordinary Man,” kept building on that momentum. The radio single “Lifestyle’s of the Not so Rich and Famous” reached No. 4, followed by another top-five hit, “The First Step.” With the release of the chart-topping hit “Watermelon Crawl,” the second album crossed the half million sales mark. The release of “The Keeper of the Stars” moved Byrd to the top of both the Billboard album and singles charts and pushed the album to double platinum status, which certifies sales of more than 2 million copies. “The Keeper of the Stars” won Academy of Country Music’s Song of the Year award in 1995.
Byrd said his third studio album, “Love Lesson,” is one of his favorites. It includes the title track, another top-five hit, and the top-15 singles, “Walking to Jerusalem” and “Heaven in My Woman’s Eyes,” Byrd’s personal favorite. He performed “4 to 1 in Atlanta” live on “The David Letterman Show,” and the album was certified gold.
“Big Love,” released in fall 1996, spawned two more top-five singles with the release of the title track and “Don’t Take Her She’s All I’ve Got.” They also reached the top of CMT’s video chart’s and also earned the singer his first TNN television special, “Tracy Byrd’s Big Love,” which included guests Johnny Paycheck, Mark Chesnutt and Asleep at the Wheel. After his fourth studio album was certified gold, Tracy said that this meant more to him than anything because he knew fans were not just listening to his hit songs on the radio; they were laying down their hard earned money to own a copy of their own and that was flattering.
His fifth project on MCA was titled “I’m From the Country” contained the title track and a ballad called “I Wanna Feel That Way Again.” Both of these singles reached the top five on the charts. It was at this same time that TNN Outdoors recruited Byrd as the TV host of the “Weekend Outdoor Broadcast.”
Byrd crossed into the new millennium with “10 Rounds.” It took off on the release of “A Good Way to get on my Bad Side,” a duet with his longtime hometown buddy and hero Mark Chesnutt. Then “10 Rounds with Jose Cuervo” shot to the top of the Billboard charts to notch Byrd’s third No. 1 single. He also hit the top 10 with his Spanish guitar flared “Just Let Me be in Love.”
Next came “The Truth About Men,” which first released the title track which was a comedic look at what men are really like with Byrd’s buddies Blake Shelton, Andy Griggs, and Troy and Eddie of Montgomery Gentry lending their talents to the song and the video. He also released the top-five “The Drinkin’ Bone.”
Byrd later released his second greatest hits project, another feat that not many artists experience. It debuted in the top five of the album charts and became Byrd’s sixth gold album, and sent him to more than 6 million records sold.
Through all of these years, Byrd became a promoter favorite on the road, performing more than 4,000 shows across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Australia from 1992 until 2009. He took break to take care of himself and his most precious thing, his family — wife Michelle, daughter Evee and son’s Logan and Jared. In 2014, he got back to the music with a new band and a newfound sobriety and love of the thing he enjoys so much, according to the release.