GREEN RIVER — The trial will begin Monday for a Rock Springs man charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of his wife.
Jason Lee Fletcher, 46, was arrested in October of 2020 and pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter during his arraignment in Sweetwater County District Court on Dec. 1 before Judge Richard Lavery.
His trial will begin with jury selection on April 12 and is scheduled to last one week. Involuntary manslaughter is a felony in Wyoming punishable by imprisonment for up to 20 years.
Lena Lynn Fletcher, 46, of Rock Springs, died after being shot in her home on June 29, 2020. She lived in the 100 block of Steamboat Drive in the unincorporated neighborhood of Clearview Acres west of Rock Springs.
Upon arrival at the residence, deputies witnessed Fletcher’s husband, Jason Lee Fletcher, straddled over the top of his wife’s body holding a towel over a gunshot wound to her neck, according to a press release issued at the time of his arrest. Lena Fletcher was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Her husband initially claimed that she either accidentally or purposely shot herself with a loaded revolver after a night of heavy drinking, the release said, but a forensic pathologist ruled her death a homicide. Through the course of the monthslong investigation, sheriff’s detectives uncovered forensic and ballistic evidence contrary to her husband’s claim that Lena’s fatal injuries were the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the release said.