ROCK SPRINGS – Thirteen instructors at Western Wyoming Community College will conclude their time at the college at the end of the semester under cost-saving recommendations that were approved by the Board of Trustees on Thursday night. While Western will receive about $300,000 more in state funding than projections indicated last week, a shortfall is still anticipated in the 2021-2022 school year, so trustees voted 6-1 to approve measures including layoffs and benefit reductions.
Last week, the board was told it faced a $2.3 million to $2.4 million shortfall in the next school year. This week, they received the news that more funding is forthcoming, but it is not enough to close the gap. Even with extra funding and the budget revisions, the college still expected to have to use about $200,000 from reserves to balance the budget, which is why the administration still endorsed its budget recommendations.
Dr. Kim Dale, president of Western Wyoming Community College, recommended the budget changes with “confidence and a very heavy heart.” She said that on behalf of the entire Western community, she hopes that they won’t have to come forward again with similar recommendations.
Trustee Carla Hester-Croff was the only trustee to vote against the revised budget. She said she agreed with most of the recommendations, but not all, so she wouldn’t vote for it. She said the college’s focus should be education, and more alternatives should have been explored.
Prior to the vote, Trustee George Eckman said most of the college’s expenses come from salaries/benefits and operating costs, which is why it’s difficult to make cuts without layoffs.
Due to the format of the special meeting, no public comments were accepted Thursday. People either had to submit them prior to the meeting or participate in a meeting the previous week.
Dale also noted that the college posted information used to examine programs and positions at https://go.boarddocs.com/wy/wwcc/Board.nsf/vpublic?open to better illustrate the process and rationale for their data-driven decisions.
Fifteen positions, including two that are currently open, won’t continue in the next school year. The 13 people who are currently occupying those positions will receive a lump sum of 90 days of salary and receive health benefits for up to six months after the end of their contract.
Other cost-saving steps include reducing the stipend that full-time employees receive to cover health insurance costs. The amount was reduced by an additional $300 to $2,400 a year. This will save Western an additional annual budget savings of $124,000. In the fall, trustees moved to reduce the $3,000 stipend to $2,700.
The board also decreased the amount the college pays toward the employee portion of the retirement contribution. Employees must pay an additional 1.5% of the contribution. It is estimated that this will save the college $420,000 annually. Combined with a 2% contribution that was added in fall 2020, staff will pay 3.5% toward the 9% total maximum employee contribution that is allowed by the state.