ROCK SPRINGS — Two Rock Springs men have been charged after the Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) discovered two separate pipe bombs.
Spencer Cottrell was arrested Sunday night when a pipe bomb was discovered in his vehicle after he allegedly attempted to flee from law enforcement. The RSPD has been continuing the investigation into this incident, and after several search warrants were executed officers located an additional pipe bomb that was safely disarmed by the Sweetwater County Bomb Squad.
Spencer Cottrell and Bryan Foster have both been charged with felony possession and manufacture, transportation, sale of explosives-intent to unlawfully endanger Wyoming State Statute 6-3-111(b).
Bryan Foster was already in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center after being arrested on Feb. 8 on a long for warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
Around 9 p.m. on Feb. 14, the Rock Springs Police Department initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle at the 1000 block of Walnut Street. Police said Spencer Cottrell, the driver, attempted to elude officers. When his vehicle became stuck in the snow, Cottrell fled on foot.
Officers were able to catch Cottrell and allegedly found him to be in possession of 10 grams of methamphetamine. In addition to the methamphetamine, Cottrell’s vehicle allegedly contained a pipe bomb in the front passenger area, according to a press release. The Sweetwater County Bomb Squad was called to the scene and safely disarmed the pipe bomb.
Cottrell, 49, of Rock Springs was placed under arrest and at the time was charged with driving with a suspended license, fleeing or attempting to elude police, interference with a peace officer, possession of methamphetamine, and failure to maintain insurance.
This case still remains under investigation.
The Rock Springs Police Department reminds the community that all suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law.