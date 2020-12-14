ROCK SPRINGS — "Get that Grinch up in the air!" someone shouted right as the "Save the Grinch!" fundraiser was about the begin.
Soon the furry green Santa imposter rose into the sky above Rock Springs in a bucket truck, and the only way he could return to earth was to collect $10,000 for the local YWCA.
REALIZING CHRISTMAS MEANS SOMETHING MORE
Mr. Grinch is known to be one of the greatest holiday villains for his attempt to steal Christmas from the people of Whoville by removing all the trappings like presents, trees and wreaths. The classic tale by Dr. Seuss recounts how he gleefully anticipated tears and sorrow when people woke up without their gifts, dinners or desserts.
However, he was shocked when the town folk still came out to celebrate Christmas with song and companionship.
"It came without ribbons. It came without tags. It came without packages, boxes or bags," Mr. Grinch exclaimed.
Now the conniving Grinch deserves no assistance and deserves to be left in the air. But the story explains how the would-be holiday thief learned an important lesson.
Dr. Seuss wrote, "And he puzzled and puzzled 'till his puzzler was sore. Then the Grinch thought of something he hadn't before. What if Christmas, he thought, doesn't come from a store. What if Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more.”
The Grinch, whose heart grew three sizes on that momentous day, changed his attitude and his ways. He lived up to the responsibilities of the red-and-white suit, and worked to bring goodwill and cheer to Whoville's denizens.
SAVING THE DAY
Having learned his lesson, Mr. Grinch does not need saving in the philosophical sense, but just because he's in a better place spiritually, it doesn't mean he doesn't get into trouble physically. Even with finding the "strength of 10 Grinches plus two," one can be left hanging.
The goal of the fundraiser is to generate at least $10,000 for the YWCA. Money came in before Mr. Grinch had a chance to climb into the bucket lift Saturday. More was donated at the drive-thru at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce at 1897 Dewar Drive or through Venmo at Kelly-Sugihara53. Whether it was with Christmas-light wrapped lacrosse sticks or the mobile payment app, people could give to the campaign at a safe distance. People can also send checks or money directly to the YWCA.
Those who contributed Saturday received the warm thanks of the Grinch and his friends and a coupon for Nell's Coffee. The fundraiser was sponsored by Wyoming Rents LLC and Royal Flush Advertising.
As of Sunday afternoon, the fundraiser had generated about $3,000, but the formerly mean one's work isn't done. He still has multiple house visits, parties and other appearances scheduled through Dec. 25, such as a photo opportunity for families from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Shadow Mountain Warehouse Furniture at 1315 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs.
All proceeds go to the YWCA as the Grinch asks for donations for the nonprofit but none for himself. To schedule an appointment from the grinchy one, call Kelly Sugihara at 208-201-3661 or contact the "Wyoming Grinch" Facebook page. There is also a "Wyoming Grinch" YouTube channel where people can watch his colorful exploits.
Like Ebenezer Scrooge from Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," Mr. Grinch's redemptive arc shows how one can leave their misdeeds in the past and turn to more generous ways.
Time will tell if Sweetwater County recognizes the Grinch's transformation and partners with him to help the YWCA and the community it serves.