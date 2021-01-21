ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College has announced the 15 positions that would be eliminated under cost-saving proposals. The college is facing a roughly $2.4 million shortfall in the 2021-22 budget, and layoffs are part of the budget recommendations that the Board of Trustees are considering.
Western staff learned some of the details of the proposed budget reduction plan during an in-service speech on Tuesday. A special board meeting was announced Wednesday, and the full budget plan was released to the public as part of the agenda on Thursday morning. Later that day, people had a chance to voice their reactions. The Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote on the budget plan on Jan. 28.
Dr. Kim Dale, president of Western Wyoming Community College, said the college has never had to consider a mass layoff like this before.
“This is a very difficult time for Western,” Dale said. “The deep budget cuts and layoffs have life-changing impacts on our employees and their families. The college and Board of Trustees clearly understand that there are people attached to these decisions, and we take this responsibility very seriously. I ask that we continue to treat each other with kindness and respect during this challenging time.”
The proposed job elimination or layoffs are:
-- Director of Workforce Development, occupied
-- Director of Admissions and Recruiting, occupied
-- Director of Green River Center and Community Education, occupied
-- Assistant professor of dance, occupied
-- Instructor of mathematics, date of hire Aug. 16, 2018, occupied
-- Instructor of mathematics, date of hire Aug. 16, 2018, occupied
-- Instructor of mathematics, date of hire Aug. 16, 2018, occupied
-- Instructor of English, date of hire Aug. 16, 2018, occupied
-- Instructor of sociology, occupied
-- Professor of anthropology/geology, occupied
-- Associate professor of theater, occupied
-- Assistant professor of communications, date of hire Aug. 16, 2018, occupied
-- Business Information Systems lab assistant, full-time, occupied
-- College and Career Readiness Office assistant - vacancy created by early retirement
-- Custodian, vacancy created by early retirement
The proposed changes would be effective at the end of the 2020-21 contracts. The college memo noted that if the Board of Trustees supports the additional position reductions, Western will have cut a total of 26 full-time positions within the 2020-21 and 2021-22 fiscal years. This would equate to a 12% reduction of Western’s full-time workforce since the beginning of fall semester 2020. Thirteen of these positions were vacant and 13 of these positions are occupied.
During the Wyoming economic downturn in 2016, when the other six Wyoming community colleges implemented 125 full-time position reductions, Western reduced its full-time employees by zero. In her memo to the trustees, Dale said those “who were on the board at that time expressed how ‘We have known for a long time that this work needed to be done.’”
ADDITIONAL RECOMMENDATIONS
The budget plan also recommends that the directors of Workforce Development, Admissions and Recruiting, and Green River Center and Community Education be placed on a leave of absence and released from their job duties, effective Feb. 8, 2021. A memo to the trustees explained that these duties will be immediately temporarily reassigned. It is also the cabinet’s recommendation that impacted faculty teach their spring courses in accordance with the terms of their contract. The rationale for this decision is because spring schedules were publicized and decided upon several months ago, and students have already registered for spring classes.
As part of the recommendations, employees slated for layoff would be offered three months additional salary paid in a lump sum subsequent to completing their 2020-21 annual contract, subject to additional terms and considerations. The total estimated cost of a three-month salary offering to these employees is $185,000. In addition, the college would continue contributions toward health and dental insurance benefits for these employees for six months following separation or until the separated employee acquires employment, whichever occurs first.
Dale said, “As additional reductions are made, Western will be forced to restructure roles and responsibilities within the college, and this will take some time, and college stakeholders will be actively involved in this process.”
Other cost-saving recommendations include eliminating the Department of Transitional Studies and absorbing related full-time positions within the corresponding division; early retirement incentives; reducing the annual employee stipend to $2,400; an additional decrease of the amount the college pays toward the employee portion of the retirement contribution to total 3.5%.
President Dale said she and the rest of the President’s Cabinet empathize with the difficult position the Board of Trustees is in.
“As a team, Western’s Trustees and Cabinet members are faced with very difficult decisions that no one wants to make. As Western’s president, my heart is heavy in presenting to the Board of Trustees these recommendations,” Dale said.
“However, I am confident that this process has been as objective as possible, utilizing process and data for decision-making. I am proud of the work the college has done to find efficiencies and notably the President’s Cabinet for their teamwork and demonstration of collaboration, objectivity, thoughtfulness, and transparency. These recommendations are made with the best interest of college sustainability and growth in mind. We respectfully request your support as, together, we weather this storm and prepare our college for the future.”
