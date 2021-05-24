ROCK SPRINGS – Whether on foot, wheels or piggyback, those who took to the hills of Rock Springs for the PT Power Trip family run and walk got to take in the sights and plenty of fresh air. The event was hosted by the physical therapy team at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County to help residents empower themselves with physical activity.
Lena Warren, director of community outreach at Sweetwater Memorial, said the PT Power Trip is part of their ongoing push for people to stay healthy and active. There weren’t any clocks or timers for the premiere event Saturday, but hospital staff hopes that it becomes a regular, family friendly race.
About 20 people helped host the event between the organization and the race day workers. Volunteers took up spots along the roughly 5-kilometer route to direct and encourage the dozens of participants.
Dr. Jacques Denker led the first pack of walkers with some assistance from two of his children. He said if you are able, it is important to get your joints moving. He added the event also provides a chance for people to socialize.
As a member of the orthopedic department, he said it is important to warm up and warm down. He said warming up prepares the body for what you’re about to do, such as when PT Power Trip participants started by heading downhill along College Drive. He added that was his favorite stretch of the course.
Once the main activity is done, Dr. Denker said you should not stop abruptly.
When it comes to exercise, he suggested gentle stretching as instructed by a therapist or trainer to fit an individual’s needs.
At the conclusion of the race, prize drawings were announced, and everyone could take home a goodie bag with information about the physical therapy and speech therapy services at the hospital.
“I think it was really a great first year,” Warren said of the weather and turnout.
Dr. Decker said people should watch the newspaper and www.facebook.com/MHSChealthcare for more opportunities to be active in the community over the summer.