You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
web only

UPDATED: Jackalope Jump raises thousands for Special Olympics Wyoming

  • Comments
  • 3 min to read
Backwards flop - Jackalope Jump 2021
Buy Now

One misstep is all it takes for a person to slip into the waters a bit earlier than planned.

ROCK SPRINGS — The origins of the Jackalope Jump, Rock Springs' version of a polar plunge to benefit Special Olympics Wyoming, can be traced to a much warmer locale than the White Mountain Golf Course in winter. It all started with a police chief's trip to the Middle East, a poolside camel, and a desire to support local athletes. 

In March 2019, Rock Springs Police Chief Dwane Pacheco made a trip to the United Arab Emirates to participate in a torch run for the Special Olympics Games hosted in the capitol of Abu Dhabi. He was chosen as part of the team to carry the torch to the opening ceremonies after having helped brought back the local Law Enforcement Torch Run that promote Special Olympics.

Chief leads by example - Jackalope Jump 2021
Buy Now

Police Chief Dwane Pacheco led by example by being the first one to leap in Saturday’s Jackalope Jump.

While at the games, Pacheco said he got to participate in a "Solar Jump," where people jumped into a pool where organizers had added ice. Due to the normal weather in in the Persian Gulf, he said all the ice had melted after two teams jumped, but the scene was accentuated by a live camel that was lounging nearby. The police chief said he was then motivated to do something similar when he returned to Sweetwater County. 

The Jackalope Jump premiered the following year. After having the goal in 2020 to raise $3,000, the amount was upped to $10,000 in 2021. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Rock Spring Police Department said they had raised over $6,900 for Special Olympics Wyoming. Teams and individuals collected money, and there were 60 jumpers who included Special Olympians, sponsored teams, individuals, and men and women ages 7 to 70.

A little leap - Jackalope Jump 2021
Buy Now

Jumpers ranged in age from 7 to 70 at the annual Jackalope Jump for Special Olympics.

"It is only with the help of the various community agencies, volunteers, and donations that the event is made possible," a press release said.

Organizers thanked the Sweetwater County Emergency Management Dive Team, Wyoming Homeland Security Region 4 Response Team, Rock Springs Fire Department, Life Skills, Now Cap, Native Sun Food Truck, Rock Springs Parks and Recreation, Johnny K of 307 Country KREO Radio, Tom Ellis and Russ Harper of WYORadio, Al Harris of The Radio Network, Rocket Miner, Sweetwater Now and master of ceremonies Rock Springs Councilman Tim Robinson.

"We look forward to next year's Jackalope Jump!" the release said. 

People can still donate toward the goal by visiting www.sowy.org

MAKING A DIFFERENCE IN THE COMMUNITY

“We’ve had a really great response,” Pacheco said the day of the fundraiser.

The community has really embraced the event and the activities it supports, according to the police chief. Special Olympics is a not-for-profit organization providing year-round sports training, athletic competition and other related programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Pacheco said giving back is the message behind the Jackalope Jump, and local law enforcement does what it can to be part of the community.

Robinson acted at the emcee for the event. He was happy because he had just learned that due to his hosting duties, he didn’t have to jump. Having jumped in the event last year, he described how feelings about jumping can change. Robinson said people are usually excited when they sign up, but more nerves develop the closer people get to the moment of truth. This was further proved by the handful of people who hesitated before plunging into the water.

“It’s not as easy as it looks,” he said.

Many officers turned out to watch or attend the event. Robinson said the event attracted pretty much everyone who was not on shift or asleep.

“Cops are typically there to help the community, anyway,” he said.

Officer Tiffany Harris helped organize this year’s event, which she said took less time than the first year. After learning so many lessons, such as where to set up and position people, it only took about a month.

She got involved because she had a little brother who participated in Special Olympics, competing in the track and basketball event.

End of the runway - Jackalope Jump 2021
Buy Now

Members of the Sweetwater County Emergency Management Dive Team were the first ones in and last ones out of the water at the White Mountain Golf Course.
Making a splash - Jackalope Jump 2021
Buy Now

Some braved the shock of the cold waters in silence while others released hoots and hollers.
View from the deck - Jackalope Jump 2021
Buy Now

Warnings posted by the pond at the golf course were briefly overruled for a good cause. See more photos and a video at rocketminer.com.
Pajama plunge - Jackalope Jump 2021
Buy Now

Fluffy pajamas helped keep people warm before they jumped in the water, though their effectiveness was impaired after taking the plunge.
Group shot 1 - Jackalope Jump 2021
Buy Now

Organizers said 60 people raised enough money to earn the privilege to take the plunge at the 2021 Jackalope Jump.
Group shot 2 - Jackalope Jump 2021
Buy Now

Jackalope Jump participants gather before plunging beneath the brisk waters.
Watching the Dive team - Jackalope Jump 2021
Buy Now

Spectators watch members of the Sweetwater County Emergency Management Dive Team prepare a jumping plank.
Team effort - Jackalope Jump 2021
Buy Now

A team effort helped bring together the Jackalope Jump fundraiser and get people in and out of the water.
Fluffy - Jackalope Jump 2021
Buy Now

Some jumper came dressed in swimsuits and some selected more eclectic swimwear.
Getting a hand out of the water - Jackalope Jump 2021
Buy Now

A young jumper gets a hand after he made his polar plunge.
Hold my sword - Jackalope Jump 2021
Buy Now

Some jumpers expressed last-second hesitations or reconsiderations, such as when this member of the Knights of Columbus decided to not jump with his ceremonial sword.
First of three jumps - Jackalope Jump 2021
Buy Now

This Jackalope Jump participant makes the first of three jumps on Saturday, March 20.
Lined up and ready to go - Jackalope Jump 2021
Buy Now

A mix of individuals and teams lined up and took their turns jumping on Saturday, March 20.
Shore shot - Jackalope Jump 2021
Buy Now

While there were a few short strips of ice, conditions at the 2021 Jackalope were warmer compared to the first year when the pond was frozen over and a large hole had to be cut in the ice.
Warm showers - Jackalope Jump 2021
Buy Now

Warm showers and changing tents awaited those who emerged from the 40-degree waters.
comments powered by Disqus