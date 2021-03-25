UPDATED: Jackalope Jump raises thousands for Special Olympics Wyoming

ROCK SPRINGS — The origins of the Jackalope Jump, Rock Springs' version of a polar plunge to benefit Special Olympics Wyoming, can be traced to a much warmer locale than the White Mountain Golf Course in winter. It all started with a police chief's trip to the Middle East, a poolside camel, and a desire to support local athletes.
In March 2019, Rock Springs Police Chief Dwane Pacheco made a trip to the United Arab Emirates to participate in a torch run for the Special Olympics Games hosted in the capitol of Abu Dhabi. He was chosen as part of the team to carry the torch to the opening ceremonies after having helped brought back the local Law Enforcement Torch Run that promote Special Olympics.
While at the games, Pacheco said he got to participate in a "Solar Jump," where people jumped into a pool where organizers had added ice. Due to the normal weather in in the Persian Gulf, he said all the ice had melted after two teams jumped, but the scene was accentuated by a live camel that was lounging nearby. The police chief said he was then motivated to do something similar when he returned to Sweetwater County.
The Jackalope Jump premiered the following year. After having the goal in 2020 to raise $3,000, the amount was upped to $10,000 in 2021. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Rock Spring Police Department said they had raised over $6,900 for Special Olympics Wyoming. Teams and individuals collected money, and there were 60 jumpers who included Special Olympians, sponsored teams, individuals, and men and women ages 7 to 70.
"It is only with the help of the various community agencies, volunteers, and donations that the event is made possible," a press release said.
Organizers thanked the Sweetwater County Emergency Management Dive Team, Wyoming Homeland Security Region 4 Response Team, Rock Springs Fire Department, Life Skills, Now Cap, Native Sun Food Truck, Rock Springs Parks and Recreation, Johnny K of 307 Country KREO Radio, Tom Ellis and Russ Harper of WYORadio, Al Harris of The Radio Network, Rocket Miner, Sweetwater Now and master of ceremonies Rock Springs Councilman Tim Robinson.
"We look forward to next year's Jackalope Jump!" the release said.
People can still donate toward the goal by visiting www.sowy.org.
MAKING A DIFFERENCE IN THE COMMUNITY
“We’ve had a really great response,” Pacheco said the day of the fundraiser.
The community has really embraced the event and the activities it supports, according to the police chief. Special Olympics is a not-for-profit organization providing year-round sports training, athletic competition and other related programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
Pacheco said giving back is the message behind the Jackalope Jump, and local law enforcement does what it can to be part of the community.
Robinson acted at the emcee for the event. He was happy because he had just learned that due to his hosting duties, he didn’t have to jump. Having jumped in the event last year, he described how feelings about jumping can change. Robinson said people are usually excited when they sign up, but more nerves develop the closer people get to the moment of truth. This was further proved by the handful of people who hesitated before plunging into the water.
“It’s not as easy as it looks,” he said.
Many officers turned out to watch or attend the event. Robinson said the event attracted pretty much everyone who was not on shift or asleep.
“Cops are typically there to help the community, anyway,” he said.
Officer Tiffany Harris helped organize this year’s event, which she said took less time than the first year. After learning so many lessons, such as where to set up and position people, it only took about a month.
She got involved because she had a little brother who participated in Special Olympics, competing in the track and basketball event.