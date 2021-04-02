ROCK SPRINGS — A Minnesota man died Wednesday afternoon in a head-on collision on Interstate 80 near Rock Springs.
At 3:10 p.m. on March 31, the Wyoming Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle collision at milepost 104 near the Elk Street exit of I-80.
A 2018 Volvo commercial truck was headed west on I-80 when it crossed the median and entered the eastbound lanes, according to the WHP. It then collided head-on with a 2007 Peterbilt commercial truck. The collision created a large explosion causing both commercial trucks to become engulfed in flames.
The driver of the Peterbilt has been identified as Daniel J. Debeer, 33, of Ellsworth, Minn. Due to the extent of damage, it is unknown if a seat belt was in use. Debeer died at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the Volvo has been identified as Justin Nzaramba, 25, of Aurora, Colo. Nzaramba was wearing his seat belt and was treated at the scene of the crash for his injuries.
Driver fatigue and equipment failure on the part of Nzaramba is being investigated as potential contributing factors.
This is the 22nd fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2021 compared to 13 in 2020, 35 in 2019, and 20 in 2018 to date.