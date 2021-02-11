ROCK SPRINGS – Big decisions await the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees, so information about weighty topics was presented Monday night in advance of upcoming votes. School board members heard about the proposed times for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years and recommended changes to the policy used to determine reductions in the workforce.
Last April the school board decided to switch to a four-day week for students starting in the 2021-22 school year. Since then committees have been meeting to determine the calendar and hours schools will be in session.
The district’s recommendations for start and end times are:
— Kindergarten through sixth grade: 8:40 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.
— Seventh and eighth grade: 8 a.m. to 4:05 p.m.
— Ninth through 12th grade 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
Trustees are expected to vote on the hours at their next meeting on Feb. 22.
Many factors influenced the proposed hours including the number of instruction hours set for grades by the state, transportation limitations that would prevent schools from starting or ending all at the same time and preferences identified by a survey of students, staff and community.
Under state guidelines, elementary students must receive at least 900 instructional hours every school year, middle school students must receive 1,050 hours and high school students must receive 1,100. With a four-day school week, that means longer school days are needed to meet the standard. The daily length also depends on the overall number of school days. A longer school year can mean less daily hours to meet the standard, and vice versa. Public surveys asked people to consider a 144- to 157-day calendar. A later round of feedback focused on a range of 144 days to 151.
After sending multiple schedules out for student, staff and community review, Human Resources Director Nicole Bolton said the consensus was that they preferred a 144-day schedule with a later elementary start time and an earlier secondary start time. She clarified that the community didn’t want elementary students starting earlier than 7:45 a.m. or high schoolers finishing later than 4:40 p.m.
Trustee Max Mickelson said while he values buy-in from the community, he was worried about a later start meaning younger students would be left to wait alone for buses for longer periods. He indicated he prefers to do what’s best for students over the community’s preferences. However, he stressed he didn’t want to focus too much on the negative when progress was being made in the right direction.
Mickelson also questioned having the same start time for junior high and high school students.
Board Chairwoman Carol Jelaco noted the recommendations received criticism for not following accepted best practices of having younger students start earlier. She said that compromise was based on the community’s choice.
Bolton said when a district creates alternative calendars, it’s hard to get the best of both worlds.
During the public comments portion of the meeting, people raised questions about the science behind the decision, concerns about child care costs, and viability of the four-day school week.
REDUCTION IN FORCE POLICY
The administration said direction came down from the state to review reduction in force (RIF) policies in anticipation of budget cuts. The policy only applies to staff with continuing contracts.
Members of the school administration and trustees stressed that they hope the RIF policy is never used, but they need to be prepared and have all options on the table.
“My best-case scenario is we spend all this time on the policy and never use it,” Jelaco said.
{span}District administrators stressed that before layoffs occur, they would try to find new positions for staff and apply for short-term exceptions to credentialing requirements if necessary.{/span}
Human Resources Director Bolton said the policy hasn’t been updated in 25 years. She said the old system was strictly based on seniority alone, and the administration wanted more flexibility in determining who are the best teachers to keep in the classroom. She admitted it is less black and white compared to the existing policy and added it takes into account professional development, volunteer work and time spent.
Multiple teachers raised questions during public comments about the subjective nature of the proposed policy and worried that they would be expected to invest more time and money in earning degrees or volunteering in education committees in order to keep their jobs during a financial crunch. Many questioned their ability to spend more hours away from family with the time they already sacrifice and asked the board not to approve the policy revisions.
Mickelson said there is a real and palpable fear in the school district of being targeted for speaking out. He said he understood this kind of trepidation as a person whose family worked in the district. He shared the story of a previous unidentified superintendent pressuring a principal to fire his wife because of choices Mickelson made on the school board. He added it wasn’t Superintendent Kelly McGovern.
He said they wanted to make it clear that those who use their voice will not have it held against them and asked people to make a leap of faith to trust them. He said many who have been publicly critical of the school district are still employed and have not been “shipped to Wamsutter.”