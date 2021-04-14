UPDATE: Interstate 80 and Wyoming Highway 430 have both reopened.
CHEYENNE — Several Wyoming roads are closed due to winter weather conditions and rolling closures on Wednesday, April 14.
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 are closed between Rock Springs and Rawlins due to a rolling closure. The interstate is closed between Rawlins and Laramie due to winter conditions. As of 10 a.m., the estimated opening time was in five to seven hours.
The westbound lanes of I-80 are closed between Laramie and Cheyenne due to a rolling closure with an estimated opening time in five to seven hours.
In addition, Wyoming Highway 430 is closed to through traffic between Rock Springs and the Colorado state line.
A winter weather advisory remains in effect through Thursday afternoon, April 15, for most of central and western Wyoming. The heaviest period of snow is expected to be from late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.
Total additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are possible. Blowing snow will be common as a northeast wind will be gusting 35 to 50 mph across Sweetwater County Wednesday into the night.