ROCK SPRINGS – The city of Rock Springs’ proposed preliminary budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year anticipates about $39.5 million in cash available, roughly $33.5 million in budgeted expenses and a $6.1 million transfer to operating reserves. The Rock Springs City Council voted to approve the preliminary budget on Tuesday night. It includes an anticipated 6% increase in water rates and a 2% increase in sewer rates.
“The goal of the budget committee has been to fund operational reserves to help supplement decreasing revenue. If spending exceeds anticipated projections or revenues are significantly less than anticipated, further reductions to the 2022 budget may be necessary,” Director of Administrative Services Matt McBurnett wrote in a letter to the council.
He noted that during the current fiscal year the city implemented an early retirement incentive program in order to reduce payroll costs without any reductions in force.
“This resulted in two positions being immediately defunded. The budget, as presented, reflects 26 defunded positions in Police, Parks and Recreation, and Engineering/Operations and Public Services departments. Several other positions were completely eliminated from the budget in prior years,” McBurnett said.
The proposed budget does not include any employee cost-of-living adjustments or range movement increases other than the provisions of the International Association of Fire Fighters union contract negotiated in prior years and the statutorily required increases in Wyoming retirement and workers’ compensation rates.
SALES TAX IMPACT
The city’s sales and use tax is budgeted at a 20% decrease from the prior fiscal year’s estimate, according to McBurnett, who added this matches the actual reduction in revenue that occurred over the course of the current fiscal year.
The sales and use tax payments received in May and June could have a large impact on the next version of the budget presented in June.
“A large share of the city’s budgeted revenues, aside from sales and use tax, are distributions from the state of Wyoming,” McBurnett said.
The distributions are derived from shared funding formulas within Wyoming, but due to an uncertain economic environment at the state level, McBurnett said these distributions could be subject to change.
The Wyoming Legislature is scheduled to convene for a special session in July, and it is unknown what impact that could have on the city.
“The direct distribution amount of $1,232,605.89 is projected as relatively flat from what the city received in fiscal year 2021,” the letter said. “As ‘over-the-cap’ mineral revenues tied to direct distributions decreases, the city could see reduced distributions or the complete elimination of these payments moving forward.”
The new fiscal year begins on July 1, 2021. Rock Springs’s assessed valuation for property tax purposes will not be determined until the second week in August, so the budget leaves them “relatively unchanged from the prior fiscal year.”
GRANTS AND FEDERAL FUNDING
Rock Springs received $7,976,410.17 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding during the current fiscal year through the State Lands and Investment Board’s Coronavirus Relief Fund. It will also receive $3,458,555.42, which will be distributed in two equal payments one year apart, under the federal American Rescue Plan.
“It’s important to note that this is one-time funding that will be used to help the city maintain services for the next few years, which will hopefully allow time for the federal, state, and local economy to stabilize,” McBurnett said.
There are also several large grants in the budget including funding for the Bitter Creek reconstruction, First Security Bank Building, and the James Drive/Second Street projects. The budget includes a $5,516,625 transfer from capital reserves for money earmarked for the interchange road project, which is a match to a larger Wyoming Department of Transportation project; a $425,000 transfer from capital reserves for the commercial terminal project at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport; and $467,892.54 transferred from capital reserves for the Bitter Creek reconstruction project.
THE OUTPUT OF THE TOURISM ENGINE
In advance of Economic Development Week, which runs May 9-15, the City Council received an update from Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Executive Director Jenissa Bartlett about the benefits the tourism industry provides, even in years when there are fewer travelers.
She said travelers spent $160 million in the county in 2019, though revenue declined about 26% to $122.6 million in 2020. There were about 1,500 traveler-related jobs in 2019, which declined to 1,270 in 2020. Bartlett said there were more than 600,000 visitors in 2019 and 483,770 in 2020.
She played a promotional video, which described tourism as an engine quietly running in Sweetwater County. Tourism provided $6.9 million in local taxes, according to the video.
OTHER BUSINESS
-- Council members approved an agreement with Green River and Sweetwater County to form the Sweetwater County Water Users Coalition Committee. This group will replace the Communities Protecting the Green group.
-- New appointments included Jim Blazovich and Sue Lozier starting their first terms on the Board of Adjustment; David Johnson joining the Historic Preservation Committee; and Eddie Baker, Richard Mathey and Bryan Seppie serving on the new Sweetwater County Water Users Coalition Committee.
-- The Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department received permission to apply for a Wyoming Community Foundation Grant to replace playground equipment at Bunning Park and purchase one inflatable bounce house and equipment for the Wibit at the Rock Springs Civic Center.