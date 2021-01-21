ROCK SPRINGS – In anticipation of sustained fiscal challenges hindering Rock Springs’ ability to offer essential services, the City Council voted Tuesday to offer an early retirement incentive. Council members stressed they want to avoid layoffs and that job eliminations are preferable to smaller cost reductions when jobs are refilled with lower salaries.
The resolution that passed unanimously observed that some employees may want to retire but have not done so due to health insurance concerns.
Councilman Keaton West said eliminating a position after a retirement is better than refilling it at a reduced rate, and the goal is to get by with less. Mayor Tim Kaumo said he agreed.
Regular, full-time employees who take the incentive, subject to the approval of the mayor and the appropriate department head, would receive a $25,000 deposit in a liability account within the Health Insurance Fund. Monthly health insurance premiums would be deducted from this account until it reaches a zero balance. No taxes would be deducted from the monthly premiums, and employees would be responsible for tax consequences, if any, according to the resolution.
Employees would not accumulate cash benefits if they decide to switch to a different plan outside the insurance offered by the city, fail to utilize the entire benefit, or die before spending all of the funds.
Prior to passing the resolution, the council amended it to move up the deadline to apply by three months to March 31, 2021.
See expanded coverage of the recent history of budget reductions, the in-development strategic plan, and Thursday’s meeting at rocketminer.com.
OTHER BUSINESS
— Rock Springs proclaimed January to be Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month.
“Human trafficking is a nationwide public health and civil rights crisis that includes both labor and sex trafficking. Its victims and survivors are everywhere, with Wyoming being no exception,” the city proclamation stated. “Anyone can become a victim of trafficking. Victims/survivors come from every background, race, gender, sexual orientation, and economic status. Traffickers target individuals who, for any reason, are vulnerable.”
Christal Martin with Sweetwater Against Trafficking said the nonprofit has entered its third year and is all volunteer based. She said in 2021 the group is focusing on the hospitality industry, as its workers are in a position to recognize and offer help those in bondage.
Martin gave the example of a local hotel whose staff had trained with Sweetwater Against Trafficking and was able to help rescue a person.
Councilman Rob Zotti said a simple question may be all it takes.
Sweetwater Against Trafficking will host a Family Bowling Night to “strike out human trafficking” from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the Pla Mor Lanes Bowling, OK Bar and 11th Frame Snack Bar in Rock Springs.
The city proclamation said if you see something that does not look right, take action and call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.
— Kevin Hardesty was appointed to his first term on the Planning and Zoning Commission. Jack Adams was appointed to his second term on the Police Civil Service Commission.
— American Linen of Orem, Utah, was the only bidder on the 2021 uniform contract. Its bid of $438.44 will go to city staff for review and recommendations.