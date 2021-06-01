GREEN RIVER — Even with historic low levels on the Green River, city officials are encouraging those wanting to float the Green River to be especially careful in and around the Diversion Dam upstream from the city limits.
This diversion dam is next to the old Gorge Rock location.
Every year, the Green River Fire Department responds to someone getting caught up in the river just below the dam, according to a press release. The force of the water going over the dam causes an undertow which can trap a person under the water. The city has placed several warning signs prior to the dam encouraging people to exit the river and walk around the diversion dam.
Despite the low water levels, the force of the water can still cause the undertow, the press release explained. Currently, flows on the Green River in the city are running at 575 cubic feet per second, below the overall average on June 1 of 3,480 cfs. The current water temperature is 68 degrees.
As the weather warms this week, if you plan to float the Green River, officials ask that you use caution, especially at the Diversion Dam.