Kayla Newnam is painting murals in all 50 states and will welcome help as she works on her Wyoming mural in Rock Springs. A community painting party is set for noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at 423 Fifth St., Rock Springs.
ROCK SPRINGS – The public is invited to participate in a community mural painting event – children included – from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 21 at 423 Fifth St. in Rock Springs.
Arizona native Kayla Newnam is an artist specializing in large-scale outdoor murals, as well as team-building mural painting events. She has a bachelor of fine arts in painting from the Pratt Institute of Art and Design. For the next three years, she will be creating a mural in each state with her art trailer. She chose Rock Springs for Wyoming and will guide and paint with participants during the Aug. 21 mural painting party.
“My overarching goal with my work is to amplify businesses and communities and bring a sense of pride to the people who live in them,” Newnam said. “This will go along with an extensive social media campaign to promote businesses and companies who have one of my murals.”
Organizers said since the mural will be set up for different skill levels, anyone in the community can leave their mark on the town.
The mural will not only add more color to downtown Rock Springs but it will bring more attention to small businesses like High Alpine Archery LLC, according to a press release.
Jessie Cantrell and her husband Shaun, owners of High Alpine Archery and Studio 307 Dance Center, said they are more than grateful for this opportunity and excited to see this new project go up on their building.
“This is a great way to make new discoveries in our downtown area and display such talent,” Jessie Cantrell said.
She also quoted Fredrich Nietzche, who said, “The essence of all beautiful art, all great art, is gratitude.”
“Murals have been proven to help put businesses back on the map,” Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Board Chairwoman Maria Mortensen said. “Murals identify communities in unique ways across America.”
Mortensen concluded by saying, “This mural will represent our area in a very big way.”
Residents and visitors can watch Newnam working on the project from Aug. 18-28.