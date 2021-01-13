Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Windy. Light snow this evening will give way to some clearing later at night. Low 24F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Light snow this evening will give way to some clearing later at night. Low 24F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.