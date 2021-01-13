ROCK SPRINGS – The list of services, departments or endeavors to be considered for countywide consolidation totaled a baker’s dozen, but to maximize their efforts, leaders in Sweetwater County decided to concentrate on a handful. While preparing for reduced revenue and difficulty continuing services, county, city and town representatives decided to focus on ambulance service, the 6th-cent tax, joint communications, centralized purchasing and economic development.
An informal workshop on Wednesday drew together representatives from the governments of Sweetwater County, Bairoil, Granger, Green River, Rock Springs, Superior, and Wamsutter to begin discussions about potential partnerships to reduce costs and continue important services. With revenue expected to continue to decline, creative solutions and hard decisions are anticipated.
The meeting was chaired from the council chambers in Rock Springs City Hall, though some participated virtually from city offices or their homes. Sweetwater County Commission Chairman Randy “Doc” Wendling led the meeting and noted that he couldn’t think of another time when they’d gathered for an intergovernmental meeting with such scope. “We’re all in this together,” he said.
He said that though a lot of attention is usually concentrated on the county, Rock Springs and Green River, Wendling said it was important to involve the small towns and recognize their needs can be different. He hoped that they could put any past troubles behind them and work together, or else “we won’t survive the future.”
The meeting agenda originally included 13 topics: ambulance, special purpose tax/6th penny tax, joint communications, joint airport, joint telecom, centralized inventory, solid waste, fire protection, police protection, recreation, animal control, recycling, and water/sewer. Economic development, a mill levy, and a review of services and processes also featured in discussions.
AMBULANCE SERVICE
The Sweetwater County Commission previously announced its decision to end the ambulance service contract with Sweetwater Medics and Castle Rock Hospital District, effective March 31. The county presently provides 100% of the subsidy.
Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo expressed an interest in lending a hand and finding a solution but added the city could not commit financially at this time.
Green River Mayor Pete Rust said they see the value of participating in an ambulance service agreement.
The smaller towns have their own arrangements but said they would consult with their councils.
Bairoil lost its ambulance service and relies on Carbon County. Granger Mayor Brad McCollum said they rely on Castle Rock for its ambulance service. Superior Mayor Dominic Wolf said they contract with Sweetwater Medics in addition to working with the volunteer fire department. Wamsutter has a volunteer ambulance system, and Mayor Joe Erickson added they also use Carbon County as a backup.
Sweetwater County Commissioner Jeff Smith was named the leader of the ambulance group, which will include Rock Springs Councilman Tim Robinson. Other members will be selected following upcoming council meetings.
SPECIAL PURPOSE TAX
A 6th cent tax allows counties, cities and towns to raise money for improvements, renovations and other projects. A push to put the special purpose tax on the ballot in 2019 collapsed when multiple elected officials questioned its ability to pass and withdrew their support.
On Wednesday, Mayor Rust called the tax critically important.
While council discussion is pending, officials were more confident about the membership of this committee. Representatives from the last campaign including Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld, Rock Springs City Councilman Keaton West, Granger Mayor McCollum, Superior Mayor Wolf and Bairoil Mayor Sue Ann Rigano are expected to return. Schoenfeld was tapped to co-lead the group with Commissioner Roy Lloyd.
Wendling said the group will need to get to work as soon as all representatives are named and probably do some research with the help of their legal counsel.