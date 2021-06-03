ROCK SPRINGS — The westbound off-ramp at Exit 111, Middle Baxter Road, on Interstate 80 near Rock Springs will be closed for construction during the weekend.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from IHC SCOTT Inc., will be closing the I-80 off-ramp while they pave the mainline as part of a project east of Rock Springs. The closure will take place from Friday, June 4 through Sunday, Jun 6.
For those traveling to the airport from Rock Springs, the Exit 111 eastbound off-ramp will still be available. Traffic traveling westbound to the airport or Middle Baxter Road will have to detour on exit 122 or travel to Rock Springs and circle back. The project encompasses work on roughly 13 miles of I-80 beginning at milepost 107 on the east side of Rock Springs. Work will include grading, milling existing asphalt, concrete paving and bridge replacement and rehabilitation. The completion date for this project is set for November 30, 2021.
WYDOT reminds drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, visit http://www.wyoroad.info.