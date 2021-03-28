ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College has partnered with local organizations to begin constructing a multi-use mountain biking, hiking, and running trail system, located in the open space west of the college along Gateway Blvd, behind the college’s residence halls.
The trail system will be open to students, visitors, and community members alike, offering a space to enjoy outdoor recreation in the middle of town, according to a press release. In addition to biking, hiking, and running, during the winters when there is enough snow, the trail can also be used for cross country skiing.
Western Wyoming Community College donated the use of the land, and the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition wrote a letter of support to help get this project underway.
The organizations and community members involved in bringing this project to fruition: Jason Medler, owner of The Bike and Trike; Paul Gritten, the Wyoming State Parks, Non-Motorized Trails-Coordinator; Eric Bingham, the Sweetwater County Land Use Director; Jenissa Meredith, the Executive Director of the Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board; and Randall Dale, with Sweetwater Trails Alliance and mountain biking enthusiast.
The State is supplying help through Paul Gritten, the Non-Motorized Trails-Coordinator with Outdoor Recreation Office & Division of State Parks. Gritten brought a SWECO Trail Dozer to the property and began cutting the trail in Fall 2020. On April 19, when the snow melts, trail construction will continue, and once the main part of the trail is cut, volunteers will be needed to help groom and finish the last parts of the trail. Those who wish to volunteer can email information.swta@gmail.com.
“I am very excited to begin expanding our community outdoor recreation opportunities in and around Rock Springs and throughout Sweetwater County! Coming from the Colorado Mountain Biking community, I have a great appreciation and understanding of outdoor recreation and the importance of building multi-use, sustainable trails. I’m excited and looking forward to constructing one of our first and hopefully many trails in our area!” stated Dale.
The project is relying on donations for completion, and needs volunteers, donations, and support from the community. Trail building costs generally run between $5 - $8 per foot. The group estimates the trail will cost somewhere between $90,000 and $150,000 to complete.
A 501c3 organization has been set up with the State of Wyoming, and donations can be made to:
Mailing Address:
Outdoor Recreation Office & Division of State Parks
Attn: Lisa Koenig
2301 Central Avenue,
Barrett Bldg, 4th Fl.
Cheyenne, WY 82002
Donations by check should be payable to “Wyoming State Parks - Rock Springs Trails.”
The estimated completion date for this project is the summer of 2021. For more information on the Gateway trail system, contact information.swta@gmail.com.