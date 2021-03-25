ROCK SPRINGS – A virtual workshop and meeting of the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees featured a discussion of the budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, a few 25-cent changes to student fees, and the acceptance of a compliance audit.
Vice President for Administrative Services Burt Reynolds said generally things hadn’t changed much from the budget presentation two months ago when the board approved multiple cost-saving steps to address a $2.3 million to $2.4 million shortfall, such as not continuing 15 positions, including 13 that are currently filled, and reducing benefits. At the time, even with the cuts, the board was told the college would probably still need to use about $200,000 from reserves to cover the remaining gap.
On Thursday, Reynolds said that may not be necessary due to increased assessments and investment revenue. In addition, he said changes to how Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act money can be spent gives more latitude to the college.
In contrast with funding that came through the state, which Reynolds said had a lot more restrictions, they can use funding and projects with direct or indirect ties to COVID-19.
For example, he said Western’s housing and food service operations lost revenue because it couldn’t operate at 100% capacity, so they should be able to claim some money back for that.
“That’s money that will go back to the general fund,” he said.
Overall, the vice president said he didn’t have a specific figure, but it was “significant”
Trustee George Eckman asked if training could be covered by the funding. Reynolds said he wasn't sure, but there were some canceled training events that could not be refunded, and he expected CARES Act funding could go toward that.
“This round is a lot more loose,” he said. “A lot more freedoms, so we’re going to take full advantage.”
OTHER BUSINESS
-- Following a batch of student fee changes that were presented at the regular board meeting on March 11, a few more were presented for the trustees to vote upon Thursday.
According to the meeting agenda, the goal is to consolidate the number of fees and eliminate concerns regarding prorated fee refunds ease confusion and ensure that all fee amounts are evenly divisible by two, while maintaining minimal change to the overall cost of required fees.
Fees that ended with 25 cents or 75 cents were adjusted by a quarter so they could be simply divided in half.
-- The board voted to accept the results of the compliance audit performed by McGee, Hearne & Paiz, LLP. The financial audit was completed, presented and approved last year, but the compliance audit was delayed while the auditor awaited federal guidance from the U.S. Department of Education regarding the use of CARES Act funding.
Reynolds said there were no significant changes to the audit following receipt of the federal guidance.
The board unanimously voted to accept the audit.
Trustee Kenneth Lorimer complimented the staff. He called audits a necessary evil that are laborious but also important to help the board and institution spend its money wisely and be accountable to constituents. He lauded the work of the financial team Associate Vice President of Finance and Controller Debbie Baker and Reynolds.
Vice President Reynolds said all the credit should go to Baker and her team.
Board President Regina Clark added her praise for the staff, saying they'd had an incredible time with all the hardships and fluctuations of the past year.