APPROVED FEE CHANGES

The Board of Trustees at Western Wyoming Community College approved the following fee changes recommended by the administration:

Theater

– Decrease the full-time capped fee for in-district students taking 15 or more credit hours from $2.25 to $2.

Increase the full-time (capped) fee for out-of-district students taking 15 or more credit hours from 75 cents to $1.

Increase the part-time per credit hour fee for out-of-district students from 25 cents to 50 cents.

Administrative Records

– Decrease the part-time credit hour fee for out-of-district students from $1.75 to $1.50.

Advising Program

– Decrease the part-time credit hour fee for out-of-district students from $4.75 to $4.50

Assessment

– Increase the part-time credit hour fee for out-of-district students from 75 cents to $1

Facility Use

– Decrease the part-time credit hour fee for out-of-district students from 75 cents to 50 cents

Student Computer Operations

– Decrease the part-time credit hour fee for out-of-district students from $3.75 to $3.50.

Student Health

Combine from Counseling/Testing fee (eliminated) establish fee for part-time out-of-district students of 50 cents per credit hour.