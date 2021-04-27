ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College is launching Career Coach by Emsi. Through a series of questions, this web-based application helps students find careers that match their strengths and it profiles the education they need for those professions.
Research shows a significant portion of students continue to delay decisions on their career choice well into their sophomore year of college. When students have a career vision, they’re more likely to complete their program of study on time and succeed in their careers. Career Coach gives them that vision. This powerful online service uses Emsi’s comprehensive labor market data to help students find careers that match their strengths—and discover programs at Western that will prepare them for success.
Career Coach has been mapped to Western’s specific programs and implemented for the next three years. Students will be asked to complete the assessment in the First Year Success course that is required of all degree-seeking students. Upon completion, students will be able to discover which major offered at Western matches their strengths and interests, early on.
While exploring careers, students are able to see salaries, required education, and other helpful information to allow them to make better decisions pertaining to their desired educational goals. Career Coach also has a resume-building tool for students to begin drafting their resume. This tool includes suggested tasks and skills to include in their resume based on their work experience.
“As a community college, we understand not everyone has a clear path into what they want to do for work, nor what’s available. This new tool is the first step in the research process. It’s also a great tool for those already in the workforce who want to explore new career paths,” stated Dr. Kim Dale, President of Western Wyoming Community College.
In the future, Western aspires to add an additional feature of live job postings. Western will also share this new tool with high school counselors.
To explore the new platform, visit westernwyoming.edu/careercoach. To register for Fall courses, visit westernwyoming.edu/apply.