ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College announced two outstanding graduates, Mustang Awards, and scholarship recipients for 2020-2021 at the Student Government Association Awards Banquet on Thursday, April 29. Western's honor roll will also be published online after final grades are submitted, according to a press release.
Western’s outstanding graduates are selected by a committee that includes administrators, professionals, faculty, and staff. The nomination criteria and scoring rubric is based on campus involvement, leadership roles, positive impact on other students, and the nominee’s ability to positively represent Western in the future.
For the 2020-2021 school year, the committee chose two students for this honor -- Carly Putnam and Reese Fullmer.
In her nomination form, Putnam is described as, “a dynamic and dedicated student who leads with intellectual humility, never afraid to ask questions or express uncertainty or enthusiasm. Carly is friendly, welcoming, and open-minded. She has an impressive work ethic, loves meeting new people, and open to multiple perspectives and willing to learn new things. She has a passion for helping people and with her degrees, she plans to help people with mental health and addiction issues as well as trauma.”
Putnam has been actively involved Association of Non-Traditional Students (ANTS) Club, including creating many civic events, fundraisers, and family activities. She is a member Phi Theta Kappa, SGA, and has also volunteered with the Spanish Club, VETS Club, and Garden Club. She is employed as a peer tutor for psychology, math, HMDV, and communications courses. Putnam is also completing the College Reading and Learning Association (CRLA) peer tutor program.
She was instrumental in creating the “Lunch ’N’ Learn” series with ANTS Club. These inform nontraditional students how to utilize important facilities that are available, to feel included and involved so that they continue their education, thrive, and are successful. She tries to help students find scholarships, so they are not paying off debt for years to come.
Putnam is enrolled in the Honors College at the University of Wyoming for fall 2021 and plans to complete her master's in psychology.
Fullmer has been part of the Residence Hall Assistant (RA) program as lead RA and team lead in the Student Ambassador program for the 2020-2021 academic year. Fullmer has been an asset to Western in helping with the admissions changes and how the pandemic affected the student body.
Her positive attitude and willingness to help in her leadership rolls, as well as in housing check-ins, or student life events benefit not only her teams, but the institution. Fullmer’s professional attitude and outgoing personality attributed to ability to keep the ambassador team organized and on track. Her approachable and friendly personality make both prospective and current students feel welcome. She is also a positive role model to her teammates and other students.
Fullmer is graduating with an associate in arts in elementary and early childhood education in pursuit of a career in education.
Western’s 2021 graduates will be honored at the commencement ceremony starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, in the Rushmore Gym. The event is ticketed with limited capacity. Face coverings are mandatory. For more details, visit www.westernwyoming.edu/commencement.
To learn more about Western students who received awards, scholarships, and honor roll for the 2020-2021 school year, visit the Mustang Awards page at westernwyoming.edu/awards.