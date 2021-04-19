ROCK SPRINGS – No one has been convicted of the murder of the Rev. James Reeb, but that does not mean his story or impact has come to an end. The true crime podcast “White Lies” follows the Wyoming native who became a civil rights activist and whose martyrdom was noted by President Lyndon Johnson and the Rev. Martin Luther King. The journalists behind the podcast are visiting Western Wyoming Community College to give a person and virtual presentation on “White Lies,” the Civil Rights movement and how they reverberate today.
The free event is set to start at 6:30 p.m. April 21 at the Rock Springs campus in Room 1302 or via Zoom.
In 2019, National Public Radio (NPR) published “White Lies,” a podcast that delves into a murder that was so significant that President Johnson noted Reeb’s death as he introduced Civil Rights legislation. Dr. King gave a eulogy at Reeb’s funeral.
In the podcast, journalists Andrew Beck Grace and Chip Brantley explore the 1965 murder. Reeb was a native of Wyoming who graduated high school in Casper and went to college in the state. He became a Unitarian minister and was living in Washington, D.C., but he traveled to Selma, Alabama, after deciding to lend his voice and support after witnessing the violence that occurred there. Shortly after arriving in the South, he was murdered, and no one was ever held accountable.
Amy Galley, Western’s director of wellbeing and accessibility, has been working to bring the podcast hosts to Wyoming. Grace and Brantley were supposed to speak in Rock Springs and Laramie last year. The 2020 events were canceled due to the coronavirus, but Galley said they remained “committed to bringing this important story to Western."
Galley also works as an adjunct instructor of social work and has taught about social justice in modern cultures. She said when she listened to the podcast and heard about Reeb’s roots, she saw an opportunity to connect Wyoming to 1965 Selma.
“The Rev. James Reeb, unbeknownst to me, was from Wyoming. He is a character in the film ‘Selma,’ and his murder is the subject of ‘White Lies.’ When I listened to the podcast, I was shocked, shocked that I had never known this,” Galley said. “When I heard this story, I felt that it was an interesting story to tell and something that connects Wyoming to something that feels so far removed from our communities.”
She hopes to bring the story to more people. Galley said that her husband is from Casper and was unaware of Reeb’s civil rights efforts and sacrifice.
“Marie, Jim’s wife, immediately took the children back to Wyoming where both her parents were and Jim’s parents were,” Grace said. “I know how Wyoming natives are about who can claim Wyoming, but I think the Reebs can claim it pretty well.”
Grace and Brantley once visited Casper, where there was an unveiling of a memorial wall, and they participated in a panel discussion.
“We always thought that doing events in Wyoming about the show made a lot of sense because it’s interesting that this man who wasn’t living in Wyoming when he was killed and has these deep ties to Wyoming,” Grace said.
Reeb’s story relates to the current movements going on in the country today. Grace said, “feeling those connections between the injustice of the past and contemporary life was important for our show.”
“The ‘White Lies’ story exemplifies how systematic Racism hurts us all,” Galley said. “In the wake of George Floyd, Philando Castile, Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin, and many others whose deaths were unjustified.”
Event organizers said Reeb’s story shows that it doesn’t matter your race; you can still make a difference in the world even years later. This story that shows no matter your background, people can rally behind something they believe.
The presentation is made possible by NPR, Grace, Brantley, the Wesswick Foundation, Board of Cooperative Educational Services, Western Performing Arts, and the Student Government Association.
To register to attend the event via Zoom, or for more information, contact Galley at agalley@westernwyoming.edu or 307-382-1645.
-- Chase Galley contributed to this story.