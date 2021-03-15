ROCK SPRINGS -- Winter storm Xylia has forced the Postal Service to curtail mail delivery and retail in many locations across Wyoming. Road, airport closures and unsafe driving conditions have prevented many Wyoming area post offices from opening. Regular retail and delivery will resume as soon as road conditions become safe and passable, according to a press release.
For other weather-impacted locations, letter carriers are advised to use good judgment when attempting to deliver to addresses where ice and snow are not cleared. They are instructed to refrain from delivering to locations that are inaccessible or when they deem delivery too hazardous.
"If USPS is unable to deliver your mail, it will be held safely at the Post Office," the release said.
Customers coming to post offices to retrieve mail will need a photo ID.
Here are a few ways to help keep your carrier safe during this winter storm:
-- Customers are asked to clear enough snow from curbside boxes – at least 6 feet on both sides of the mailbox – so the carrier may approach and leave without backing his or her vehicle.
-- Clear snow from the front and back of cluster boxes.
-- Walkways need to be cleared to allow enough traction to avoid slips, trips and falls.
-- Steps – especially painted wood – must be clear of ice and snow and kept in good repair.
-- Overhangs must be cleared of snow and ice to avoid injury.
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.