ROCK SPRINGS — Progress is being made on phase one of the restoration of the historic First Security Bank building in downtown Rock Springs.
For the past few months, crews have been completing numerous projects to stabilize and secure the building and prepare it for future upgrades.
The plan is to complete phase one by the end of 2021, according to Paul Kauchich, director of engineering and operations for Rock Springs. Construction began in November of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic has caused delays in areas such as delivery of materials.
Rather than a complete gutting of the interior of the structure, selective demolition was chosen as the best method to prepare the building for structural stabilization work. Some of the walls, fixtures and concrete slabs have been removed.
Stabilization tasks currently underway include the completion of micropiles (structural support piers), the pouring of footing (concrete slabs) in the basement to help hold and support the foundation, and the installation of structural steel to reinforce the building.
New stair towers will be constructed at the north and south ends of the east side of the building. The north stair tower will be located outside the building with the south stair tower located inside the southeast corner of the building. Both stair towers will provide access to all levels of the building and provide exits to the exterior street levels on Main and Broadway Streets. Masons will complete brick work.
Last week, work began on the roof. The existing roof will be replaced with a new single ply roof membrane and insulation, according to a planning document submitted by Myers Anderson Architects in August of 2019. Roof work will include stabilization and protection of the parapet walls.
A Utah company will be providing terra cotta restoration that includes the decorative stone work on the building’s exterior. Where possible, the stone will be cleaned and patched. Some sections will have to be removed and rebuilt to be installed later.
Inside the building, framing will be installed in preparation for walls and doors to be completed during phase two of the project.
The construction cost of phase one is $3,360,415, according to Kauchich. In January of 2020, the Wyoming Business Council and the State, Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) approved a $2,917,701 Community Development Readiness grant for the city of Rock Springs for the first phase. Rock Springs is covering the remainder of the cost, including a required $250,000 grant match.
Phase two is not yet funded and will be completed at an unknown later date, Kauchich said. A grant application is being prepared for funds to be able to go forward on the project with the help of the Wyoming Business Council and SLIB. Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Manager Chad Banks and Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo are working together on the application and future plans, along with architects and others.
During phase two, the interior will be finished and new windows will be installed. An elevator is also planned. The goal will be to finish everything needed to make the building ready to house tenants.
Hogan & Associates Construction Inc. is the construction manager at risk for phase one. It is located in Centerville, Utah. Several subcontractors are working on the project as well in different capacities, including Pitt Roofing, Vaughn’s Plumbing, Child Masonry, Jones Excavation and U.S. Custom Builders.
BACKGROUND
The First Security Bank building had been vacant for decades and deteriorating when the city of Rock Springs acquired it in 2011 in order to preserve it, according to a December 2019 article in the Rocket Miner. The ultimate goal of the project is to sell the building to a private developer at market value, the article said.
The building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, has been a part of every city development plan dating back to 1980, and is key to developing downtown, according to Banks in an August 2019 Rocket Miner article. At that time, architects estimated it would require $6.7 million to complete renovation work.
“There are many examples of significant rehabilitation projects across the country and in the surrounding area that illustrate the potential of this building again being a strong contributor to the social and economic vitality of the community,” Myers Anderson Architects said in its report.
The building was constructed in 1919, according to the Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office.