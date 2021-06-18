GREEN RIVER — The city of Green River hosted an informational meeting with Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) Director Luke Reiner and House District 60 representative Mark Baker from Green River on Thursday, June 17. The meeting was held to discuss needed repairs on Flaming Gorge Way, which runs through downtown Green River.
Public Works Director Mark Westenskow, Mayor Pete Rust, and city Councilwoman Sherry Bushman discussed the issues with the street, both above and below ground, according to a press release. The city recently completed a Flaming Gorge Way study, which was given to both Baker and Reiner. The two were given a short tour of the main road, which is part of the state highway system.
"Neither could give the city any guarantees, but both agreed repairs are needed," the press release said. The city also sent invites to all Sweetwater County legislators. Mayor Rust said it was nice to have both on hand for the short presentation. Earlier this month, Rust was able to give the study to Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon when the governor was in Sweetwater County.