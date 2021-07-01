CHEYENNE — Starting July 1, WYDOT’s Driver Services offices in select locations, including Rock Springs, will be adjusting their Senior Hours, a designated time for persons over the age of 65 to conduct business like renewing a driver’s license or obtaining a disabled parking placard.
“With vaccination numbers increasing and people starting to be more comfortable in public settings, we have decided to cut back the designated hours in some of our locations," said Misty Dobson, Driver Services program manager.
Driver Services offices in Gillette, Rock Springs and Cody will be adjusting their Senior Hours to once a month, between 8-10 a.m. on the second Wednesday of the month.
The Sheridan office is also adjusting their Senior Hours to once a month, between 8-10 a.m. on the second Tuesday of the month.
Driver Services offices in Cheyenne and Casper will continue to offer Senior Hours between 8-10 a.m. every other Wednesday. Due to the Cheyenne Day local holiday during Cheyenne Frontier Days, the Cheyenne office will not offer Senior Hours on July 28.
"We have seen huge success with our Senior Hours in our larger exam stations and have gotten very positive feedback regarding these special hours,” Dobson said. “We are thankful that we are able to continue to offer this service to our citizens.”
The program started last year as a way to help a population potentially at risk for developing complications from the coronavirus (COVID-19) conduct business with limited interaction with other members of the public.
The hours are intended for senior citizens meeting the age requirement of 65 or older, but those who have special circumstances that prohibit them from visiting Driver Services during normal business hours can contact their local exam station in advance to work on providing services. Those individuals needing special accommodations in locations where select hours are not being offered should contact their local exam station.
Individuals that do not meet the age requirement or have not set up special accommodations in advance will be asked to return outside of the hours published.
To find Driver Services locations, downloadable forms, Senior Hour dates and other information, visit http://www.dot.state.wy.us/driverservices