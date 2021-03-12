Weather Alert

...Significant Snowfall Saturday into Sunday... .A weather system will bring significant snowfall to central and southern Wyoming early Saturday afternoon into Sunday afternoon. The heaviest snow will be Saturday night. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches possible. Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts around 50 mph across eastern Sweetwater County. * WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing and drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility. Whiteout conditions will also be possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Interstate 80 and other major highways will be impacted by this storm. Allow extra time to reach your destination. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&