Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN SWEETWATER COUNTY UNTIL 215 PM MDT... At 147 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles southeast of Green River, moving northwest at 25 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Sweetwater County, including the following locations...Extreme northeast Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area. This thunderstorm could impact the Green River area between 215 and 230 PM. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 82 and 102. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. &&