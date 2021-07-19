ROCK SPRINGS -- Entering competitions at Wyoming’s Big Show just got a lot easier, according to event organizers. People can fill out an online entry form to participate in horse events, rabbits and poultry, art, crafts, baking, candies and canning, field crops, fruit and honey, vegetables, floriculture, needlecraft, and photography.
For example, those who love showing off their beautiful horses are invited to consider the open horse events, such as horse showmanship, leadline walk and trot, Western pleasure and equitation, reining and freestyle reigning, trail, and mini jumping and trail-in-hand competitions. These competitions are all open to the public, according to a press release.
“Come show the whole county your creative talents with our wide range of static exhibit competitions. Artists and photographers of all styles and mediums are welcome to display their work. If walking into the crafts section of a store makes your heart flutter with excitement consider entering the crafts or needlecrafts category. If you know the way to the judge’s hearts is through their stomach you can enter your yummy creations into the baking, canning, and candies category. If your ideal day is getting your hands dirty in the garden, you’ll shine in the field crops, fruit and honey, vegetables, and floriculture categories. Entering a competition is a breeze with our online entry forms!” the release said.
Online entries are being accepted for all divisions and classes. Just go to www.sweetwaterevents.com, click on the “Wyoming’s Big Show” tab, and click on “entry information.” The webpage features all the rules along with a link to enter. People can enter an open class event any time before 7 p.m. Aug. 1. The deadline for 4H/FFA online entries is midnight Sunday, July 25.
“We love to see all the unique entries every year, so get to entering your masterpieces!” the press release said.