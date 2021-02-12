Weather Alert

...Significant Snow West and South, and Dangerous Wind Chills East... .A quick moving system will result in another round of significant snow over western and southern areas today into this evening. An Arctic air mass over the east and south combined with breezy winds will result in dangerous wind chills today into Sunday. Also breezy winds will result in areas of blowing snow especially over the south tonight. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Periods of snow and areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Northeast wind gusting 25 to 40 mph. * WHERE...Sweetwater County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Sunday. The heaviest snow will occur until mid evening, followed by significant blowing snow tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions including along Interstate 80. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Please share your travel plans with friends and relatives. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&