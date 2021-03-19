Proud Boys members Ethan Nordean, left, and Zachary Rehl walk toward the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Four men described by prosecutors as leaders of the far-right Proud Boys have been indicted on charges that they planned and carried out a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's electoral victory. Nordean and Joseph Biggs, two of the four defendants charged in the latest indictment, were arrested several weeks ago on separate but related charges. The new indictment also charges Rehl and Charles Donohoe.