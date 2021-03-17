Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., whose son was a victim of gun violence, joins Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., at a March 11 news conference on passage of gun violence prevention legislation, at the Capitol in Washington. The House recently passed legislation that would require background checks for gun purchases, a signature Democratic issue for decades. But there wasn’t so much as a statement issued by the White House. President Joe Biden’s views on gun regulation have evolved along with his party.